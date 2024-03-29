Ile pustostanów znajduje się w Warszawie?

Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Według danych z ostatniego spisu powszechnego z 2021 roku, w Warszawie znajduje się ponad 300 budynków pustostanów. Jest to rekordowa liczba w skali Polski, gdyż 20 proc. mieszkań w stolicy stoi pustych. W 2016 roku było 8,9 tys. pustostanów, a według raportu Instytutu Rozwoju Miast i Regionu z 2020 roku było ich aż 4620.

Jednakże, definicja pustostanu może znacznie się różnić w zależności od kontekstu. Ogólnopolsko, istnieje 1,8 mln mieszkań niezamieszkanych, co stanowi 11,7 proc. wszystkich lokali.

Mieszkańcy Miasta Jest Nasze zwracają uwagę na problemwiązany z wykorzystaniem tych pustostanów. W obliczu kryzysu mieszkaniowego, pytają, co miasto robi, aby te budynki przywrócić do stanu używalności. Aktywiści podkreślają, że w sytuacji, gdy czas oczekiwania na mieszkanie komunalne wynosi kilka miesięcy, żaden miejski budynek nie powinien być nieużywany.

Problemem często jest skomplikowana sytuacja prawna tych nieruchomości. Biuro Spraw Dekretowych, które odpowiada za porządkowanie stanu prawnego nieruchomości, odmówiło odpowiedzi na pytania dotyczące nieuregulowanego stanu prawnych niektórych budynków. Z kolei stan techniczny wielu pustostanów jest na tyle zły, że ich modernizacja jest nieopłacalna.

Wśród zgłaszanych nieruchomości znajduje się wiele obiektów wyłączonych z użytkowania decyzją organów nadzoru budowlanego. Jednak brak dostępnych danych na ten temat powoduje, że wciąż istnieje wiele nieznanych faktów.

Miasto Jest Nasze stara się nie tylko informować o problemach związanych z pustostanami, ale również je rozwiązywać. Liczą na to, że wspólny start z Lewicą w wyborach samorządowych w Warszawie przyniesie pozytywne rezultaty. Aktywiści apelują o bardziej ambitny plan oddawania co najmniej 2000 mieszkań rocznie i budowę nowych osiedli mieszkaniowych, w tym Marszałkowskiej Dzielnicy Mieszkaniowej.

