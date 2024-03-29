Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Korekta cen wynajmu mieszkań: Jak zmienia się rynek najmu w Polsce?

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 29 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Według najnowszego raportu Narodowego Banku Polskiego, wskaźnik opłacalności najmu mieszkań nabywanych za gotówkę w największych polskich miastach zanotował spadek. Wzrost cen mieszkań i niewystarczające podwyżki czynszów przyczyniły się do tego trendu. Jednak warto spojrzeć na tę sytuację z innej perspektywy.

Ostatnie miesiące były czasem gwałtownych wzrostów cen mieszkań, zwłaszcza na rynku pierwotnym. W Krakowie, Bydgoszczy i Białymstoku ceny wzrosły nawet o ponad 10% w ujęciu kwartalnym. Warszawa natomiast doświadczyła wzrostu o 6,2% w tym samym okresie. Podobne tendencje obserwuje się także na rynku wtórnym, gdzie ceny mieszkań w Rzeszowie wzrosły o ponad 16% rok do roku.

Należy jednak zaznaczyć, że mimo tych znaczących wzrostów, średnie ceny ofertowe wciąż są wyższe o 40% względem lutego 2022 roku. Wzrost podaży mieszkań na wynajem oraz zmniejszenie popytu, między innymi ze względu na program „Bezpieczny kredyt 2%”, przyczyniły się do schłodzenia rynku najmu. Dane Otodom Analytics wskazują, że pod koniec lutego dostępnych było o 5% więcej mieszkań na wynajem niż pod koniec stycznia.

Choć korekta cen może być korzystna dla wynajmujących, to inwestorzy, którzy potrzebują zwrotu z kapitału własnego, mogą odczuć skutki tego trendu. Opłacalność najmu dla osób, które chcą wejść na ten rynek z nowo nabytymi mieszkaniami, może być niższa niż oczekiwano.

Pomimo spadku wskaźnika opłacalności najmu, rynek mieszkaniowy wciąż pozostaje dynamiczny. Przyszłość tego sektora zależy od wielu czynników, takich jak stabilność cen mieszkań, regulacje rządowe czy sytuacja na rynku pracy. Jedno jest pewne – zmienne warunki mogą stworzyć zarówno wyzwania, jak i nowe możliwości dla inwestorów i wynajmujących na rynku mieszkaniowym w Polsce.

The real estate industry in Poland has experienced a significant increase in housing prices in recent months. According to a report by the National Bank of Poland, the profitability index of renting properties purchased with cash has decreased. The rise in housing prices and insufficient rent increases have contributed to this trend.

In the primary market, cities like Krakow, Bydgoszcz, and Bialystok have seen quarterly price increases of over 10%. Warsaw, on the other hand, experienced a 6.2% increase in the same period. Similar trends have been observed in the secondary market, with Rzeszow seeing a year-on-year increase in housing prices of over 16%.

However, it is important to note that despite these significant increases, the average asking prices are still 40% higher compared to February 2022. The increase in rental property supply and a decrease in demand, partly due to the „Safe Credit 2%” program, have contributed to cooling down the rental market. Data from Otodom Analytics indicates that by the end of February, there were 5% more rental properties available compared to the end of January.

While the price correction may be beneficial for renters, investors who rely on returns from their own capital may feel the effects of this trend. The profitability of renting for those looking to enter the market with newly acquired properties may be lower than expected.

Despite the decline in the rental profitability index, the housing market in Poland remains dynamic. The future of this sector depends on various factors, such as housing price stability, government regulations, and the labor market situation. One thing is certain – changing conditions can create both challenges and new opportunities for investors and renters in the Polish housing market.

For more information about the real estate market in Poland, you can visit the official website of the National Bank of Poland at www.nbp.pl.