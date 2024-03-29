Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Kredyty hipoteczne w Polsce nadal opłacalne: Spadek marży

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 29 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

W pierwszych trzech miesiącach 2024 roku na polskim rynku kredytów hipotecznych obserwujemy okres uspokojenia. Pomimo braku zmiany stóp procentowych, przeważająca część banków nie wprowadzała większych zmian w oprocentowaniu, co wpłynęło na stabilność ofert. Niemniej jednak, nadchodzące trendy wskazują, że sytuacja może się zmienić.

Marże proponowane przez banki to istotny czynnik, który świadczy o konkurencyjności ofert kredytowych. Zauważamy, że mniej popularne kredyty ze zmiennym oprocentowaniem charakteryzują się większymi zmianami w marżach w porównaniu do stałoprocentowych kredytów. W przeciągu pierwszych trzech miesięcy 2022 roku średnia marża dla kredytów ze zmiennym oprocentowaniem spadła o 0,19 punktu procentowego, co stanowi znaczącą obniżkę.

Możemy zaobserwować, że kilka banków zdecydowało się na obniżenie marży, co może być wynikiem poniesionych wcześniej podwyżek. Jednak, nie można tego traktować jako długotrwałego trendu. Średnio marże dla kredytów ze zmiennym oprocentowaniem wynoszą obecnie mniej niż dla stałoprocentowych kredytów, ale należy pamiętać, że mowa tutaj o marży obowiązującej po okresie stałego oprocentowania. Ten parametr może umknąć uwadze klientów porównujących propozycje banków.

Mimo że obecnie obserwujemy spadek marż, ciągle musimy być świadomi, że kredyty hipoteczne są nadal droższe niż w poprzednich latach. Klienci, którzy planują zakupil mieszkanie, powinni wziąć pod uwagę dodatkowe koszty związane z transakcją. Niemniej jednak, sytuacja na rynku nadal jest opłacalna i warto zainteresować się ofertami kredytów hipotecznych.

In the first three months of 2024, the mortgage loan market in Poland is experiencing a period of stabilization. Despite no changes in interest rates, most banks have not made significant adjustments to their interest rates, leading to stability in their offers. However, upcoming trends suggest that this situation may change.

The margins proposed by banks are a crucial factor that indicates the competitiveness of mortgage loan offers. It has been observed that less popular variable rate loans have seen greater changes in margins compared to fixed-rate loans. During the first three months of 2022, the average margin for variable rate loans decreased by 0.19 percentage points, which is a significant decrease.

It is worth noting that some banks have decided to lower their margins, which may be a result of previous increases. However, this should not be considered a long-term trend. On average, the margins for variable rate loans are currently lower than those for fixed-rate loans, but it is important to remember that this refers to the margin applied after the fixed-rate period. This parameter may go unnoticed by customers comparing the offers of different banks.

Although there is currently a decline in margins, it is important to be aware that mortgage loans are still more expensive than in previous years. Customers planning to purchase a property should take into account additional costs associated with the transaction. Nevertheless, the market situation remains favorable, and it is worth exploring the offers available for mortgage loans.

For more information about the mortgage loan industry and market forecasts, you can visit Mortgage Bankers Association or Statista’s Mortgages in Europe section. These websites provide valuable insights into the industry, market trends, and issues related to mortgage loans.