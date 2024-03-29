Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Modern Mokotów: Przeobrażenie biurowego Mordoru w żywą dzielnicę

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 29 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Nowe osiedle Modern Mokotów, powstające na terenie warszawskiego Mokotowa, przywraca życie do dawnej dzielnicy biurowej znaną jako „Mordor”. To inwestycja firmy Archicom, która ma na celu stworzenie wielofunkcyjnej dzielnicy pełnej życia, funkcjonującej przez 24 godziny na dobę. Projekt ten wpisuje się w koncepcję miasta 15-minutowego, promującą zrównoważone trendy urbanistyczne.

W ramach inwestycji powstanie przestrzeń handlowo-usługowa, blisko 3,5 ha ogólnodostępnych, zielonych terenów rekreacyjnych oraz nowoczesne budynki mieszkalne. Teren projektu został właśnie powiększony dzięki zawarciu umowy przedwstępnej dotyczącej zakupu sąsiedniego gruntu. Archicom nabył nieruchomość za kwotę 28,5 mln euro, na której znajdują się trzy biurowce kompleksu Empark Mokotów Business Park. Wraz z rozpoczęciem rozbiórki innego biurowca przy ulicy Wołoskiej 7, powstanie przestrzeń pod nowe osiedle.

Powierzchnia nowo nabytej działki wynosi ponad 15 000 mkw, a ta transakcja potwierdza zaangażowanie Archicomu w transformację tej części Warszawy. Dzięki powiększeniu terenu inwestycji, osiedle Modern Mokotów zyskuje możliwość dalszego rozwoju, aby sprostać rosnącemu zainteresowaniu klientów. Oprócz nowoczesnych budynków mieszkalnych, w planach jest także budowa szkoły przy ulicy Konstruktorskiej. Całość tego projektu tworzy miejsce, które tętni życiem, jest wielofunkcyjne i dostosowane do różnych pokoleń – mówi Małgorzata Turek, członek zarządu Echo Investment oraz członek Rady Nadzorczej Archicom.

Dzięki inwestycji Modern Mokotów, dzielnica Mokotów staje się dynamicznym centrum, które przyciąga zarówno mieszkańców, jak i przedsiębiorców. To doskonały przykład, jak odpowiednia rewitalizacja terenów może przekształcić nawet najbardziej zaniedbane miejsca w miejsca pełne życia i różnorodnych możliwości.

Nowe osiedle Modern Mokotów, currently being developed in the Mokotów district of Warsaw, is breathing new life into the former office district known as „Mordor.” This investment is being led by Archicom, with the aim of creating a multifunctional district that operates 24 hours a day. The project aligns with the concept of a 15-minute city, promoting sustainable urban trends.

As part of the investment, a commercial and service space, nearly 3.5 hectares of accessible green recreational areas, and modern residential buildings will be built. The project area has recently been expanded with the signing of a preliminary agreement for the purchase of adjacent land. Archicom acquired the property for 28.5 million euros, which currently houses three office buildings in the Empark Mokotów Business Park complex. With the demolition of another office building on Wołoska Street, space will be made available for the new residential complex.

The newly acquired plot has an area of over 15,000 square meters, reaffirming Archicom’s commitment to the transformation of this part of Warsaw. With the expansion of the investment area, the Modern Mokotów development gains the opportunity for further growth to meet the growing customer interest. In addition to modern residential buildings, there are also plans to construct a school on Konstruktorska Street. The overall project creates a vibrant, multifunctional place tailored to different generations – says Małgorzata Turek, a member of the Echo Investment management board and a member of the Archicom Supervisory Board.

Thanks to the Modern Mokotów investment, the Mokotów district is becoming a dynamic center that attracts both residents and entrepreneurs. This is an excellent example of how appropriate revitalization of areas can transform even the most neglected places into vibrant spaces full of life and diverse opportunities.

