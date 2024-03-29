Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Nadzieja dla nieruchomości – Tanio na obrzeżach miast!

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 29 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Ceny mieszkań na rynku nieruchomości wzrosły w ostatnich miesiącach, ale istnieje nadzieja dla osób szukających tańszego mieszkania. Według analityków, zakup nieruchomości na obrzeżach miast może być bardziej korzystny dla portfela.

Analitycy zauważyli, że w większości dużych miast czynsze ofertowe spadają lub utrzymują się na tym samym poziomie. Tanie nieruchomości można znaleźć między innymi na obrzeżach Gorzowa Wielkopolskiego, Zielonej Góry, Opola, Kielc, Bydgoszczy i Białegostoku. Natomiast Warszawa jest zdecydowanie najdroższym miastem pod względem cen mieszkań.

W stolicy Polski, najwyższe ceny mieszkań panują w okolicach centrum, takich jak Śródmieście, Wola, Żoliborz i Ochota. Jednak koszty zakupu mieszkania znacznie spadają na obrzeżach miasta, na przykład na Wesołej, Wawrze i Rembertowie.

Według analityków, szczególnie korzystnym rozwiązaniem może być zakup nieruchomości na obrzeżach dużych aglomeracji. Nowe lokale w ofercie deweloperów są tam średnio tańsze o jedną trzecią, a różnice cenową można zaobserwować przede wszystkim w okolicach Krakowa. Podobne tendencje można zauważyć w Warszawie, Wrocławiu, Lublinie i Poznaniu.

Główną przyczyną różnicy w cenach jest podaż i cena gruntów. Na obrzeżach miast grunty są po prostu tańsze, a dominują tam mieszkania z segmentu popularnego. W centrach natomiast ceny mieszkań są wyższe, ponieważ na rynek wprowadzane są głównie drogie nieruchomości z segmentu premium, przeznaczone dla zamożnych nabywców.

Zatem jeśli szukasz tańszego mieszkania, warto rozważyć zakup na obrzeżach miast, gdzie ceny są bardziej przystępne. Daje to szansę na znalezienie atrakcyjnej oferty i nadzieję na spełnienie marzeń o własnym mieszkaniu.

The rising prices of apartments in the real estate market have been a concern for many prospective buyers. However, there is hope for those seeking more affordable housing options. Analysts suggest that purchasing properties on the outskirts of cities may be more budget-friendly.

Analysts have noticed that in most major cities, rental prices either decrease or remain stable. Affordable properties can be found in cities such as Gorzów Wielkopolski, Zielona Góra, Opole, Kielce, Bydgoszcz, and Białystok. On the other hand, Warsaw is undoubtedly the most expensive city in terms of housing prices.

In the capital city, the highest apartment prices are found in central areas such as Śródmieście, Wola, Żoliborz, and Ochota. However, the cost of purchasing an apartment significantly decreases on the outskirts of the city, for example, in Wesoła, Wawer, and Rembertów.

According to analysts, a particularly advantageous solution may be buying properties on the outskirts of large urban areas. Newly built units offered by developers are, on average, one-third cheaper in those areas, and the difference in prices is most noticeable around Kraków. Similar trends can be observed in Warsaw, Wrocław, Lublin, and Poznań.

The main cause of price differences lies in supply and land prices. Outskirts of cities have cheaper land, and the majority of properties there belong to the popular segment. In city centers, apartment prices are higher because expensive premium properties, meant for affluent buyers, dominate the market.

Therefore, if you are looking for a more affordable apartment, it is worth considering purchasing on the outskirts of cities where prices are more accessible. This provides an opportunity to find an attractive offer and hope for fulfilling the dream of owning your own home.