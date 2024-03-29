Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Remont kamienicy przy placu Bernardyńskim odznacza się wyjątkowym sukcesem i jest gotowy na przyjęcie nowych mieszkańców

Kamienica przy placu Bernardyńskim doczekała się kompleksowego remontu, który przeszedł znacznie sprawniej niż zakładano. Budynek odzyskał swoje dawne piękno i staje się wizytówką tej części Poznania. Prace modernizacyjne obejmowały nie tylko elewację frontową i stolarkę okienną, ale również wnętrza mieszkań oraz klatki schodowe.

Zespół Zarządu Komunalnych Zasobów Lokalowych, odpowiedzialny za remont, dbał o najdrobniejsze detale. Przekształcono 12 dużych mieszkań o powierzchniach ponad 100 metrów kwadratowych w 28 mniejszych, które są bardziej poszukiwane przez mieszkańców. Nowe mieszkania mają powierzchnie od 22,5 do 65 metrów kwadratowych i składają się z jednego, dwóch lub trzech pokoi.

Również seniorzy mają się czym cieszyć, ponieważ na parterze i pierwszym piętrze zarezerwowano lokale specjalnie dla nich. Kamienica przy placu Bernardyńskim otwiera swoje drzwi dla nowych mieszkańców, oferując komfortowe i przestronne przestrzenie.

W trakcie remontu, który odbywał się pod czujnym okiem Miejskiego Konserwatora Zabytków, zadbano również o otoczenie budynku. Na podwórzu kamienicy powstała wiatka na rowery oraz miejsce do odpoczynku w otoczeniu zieleni. Ziemia została obsadzona drzewami i krzewami, które dodają uroku temu miejscu.

Zaangażowanie Zarządu Komunalnych Zasobów Lokalowych doprowadziło do tego, że kamienica przy placu Bernardyńskim stanowi doskonały przykład, jak małe inwestycje mogą zmieniać oblicze miasta. Przez wsparcie z Funduszu Dopłat Banku Gospodarstwa Krajowego udało się zrealizować 80% kosztów remontu, które wyniosły 15,6 miliona złotych.

Remont kamienicy przy placu Bernardyńskim to jedno z wielu strategicznych działań, które mają na celu odnowienie centrum miasta. Inwestycje takie jak modernizacja ulicy Świętego Marcina czy Starego Rynku są ważne, ale to właśnie rewitalizacja mniejszych obiektów niesie ze sobą niezwykłe możliwości. Kamienica przy placu Bernardyńskim przedstawia doskonały wzór, jak można odnaleźć harmonię pomiędzy historycznym dziedzictwem miasta a potrzebami mieszkańców. To miejsce, które będzie stanowiło dumę i radość dla nowych oraz obecnych mieszkańców Poznania.

