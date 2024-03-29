Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Rozwój Grupy Echo Investment przede wszystkim na rynku mieszkaniowym

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 29 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Grupa Echo Investment, jedno z wiodących przedsiębiorstw deweloperskich w Polsce, odnotowała znaczący wzrost sprzedaży mieszkań w 2023 r. W porównaniu do roku poprzedniego, liczba sprzedanych mieszkań wzrosła z 1,5 tys. do 1,8 tys. Aktualnie firma prowadzi budowę 4,3 tys. mieszkań w Warszawie, Krakowie, Wrocławiu, Łodzi i Poznaniu.

Podkreślając znaczenie korzystnej koniunktury na rynku mieszkaniowym, Nicklas Lindberg, prezes Echa Investment, wyjaśnia, że w minionym roku popyt na mieszkania był znacznie większy niż podaż. Dlatego firma skupia się na zwiększeniu banku ziemi, przygotowując się do rozbudowy głównie w Krakowie, Poznaniu oraz planując wejście na rynek w Katowicach i Trójmieście.

Echo Investment planuje również intensyfikację inwestycji na rynku najmu instytucjonalnego poprzez platformę Resi4Rent. Obecnie mają już ponad 4,1 tys. mieszkań na wynajem w sześciu największych miastach. W czwartym kwartale 2023 r. Resi4Rent rozpoczęło budowę około tysiąca nowych lokali. Celem firmy jest zwiększenie udziału na rynku PRS (Private Rental Sector) z 24 do 39 proc. do 2026 r. oraz poszerzenie portfela o 10 tys. mieszkań.

Grupa Echo Investment planuje również rozwój segmentu prywatnych domów studenckich poprzez wspólne przedsięwzięcie z Signal Capital Partners. W ciągu 3-5 lat, planowane jest stworzenie 5 tys. miejsc w prywatnych domach studenckich w Polsce. Wiceprezes Echo Investment, Maciej Drozd, zauważa ogromny potencjał tego rynku, zważywszy na liczbę 1,2 mln studentów w Polsce, co daje nam szóste miejsce w Europie. Firma już zidentyfikowała i zabezpieczyła działki pod pewne projekty, oczekując jedynie zgody Urzędu Ochrony Konkurencji i Konsumentów (UOKiK) na rozpoczęcie budowy.

Warto dodać, że Grupa Echo Investment odnotowała zysk netto w wysokości ponad 67 mln zł w 2023 r. Głównym czynnikiem wpływającym na ten wynik było przekazanie kluczy do 2,1 tys. mieszkań klientom.

Analiza przeprowadzona przez serwis RynekPierwotny.pl wykazała, że rok 2023 był niezwykle udany dla deweloperów. W porównaniu do roku poprzedniego, spółki sprzedały o prawie 40 proc. więcej mieszkań. Szczególnie imponujące były wyniki z czwartego kwartału 2023 r., gdzie sprzedaż była o 60 proc. wyższa niż w tym samym okresie 2022 r. Mimo że wzrost jest częściowo wynikiem niskiej bazy porównawczej z 2022 r., to nadal wskazuje na ożywienie na rynku deweloperskim.

The real estate industry in Poland has experienced significant growth, as indicated by the increased sales of residential properties by leading developer Grupa Echo Investment in 2023. The number of sold apartments rose from 1.5 thousand to 1.8 thousand as compared to the previous year. Currently, the company is engaged in the construction of 4.3 thousand apartments in Warsaw, Krakow, Wroclaw, Lodz, and Poznan.

Nicklas Lindberg, the CEO of Echo Investment, underscores the importance of the favorable housing market conditions. He explains that the demand for apartments has been considerably higher than the supply in the past year. In response, the company is focusing on expanding its land bank, with plans for development primarily in Krakow, Poznan, and entry into the Katowice and Tricity markets.

Echo Investment also intends to intensify its investments in the institutional rental market through its Resi4Rent platform. Currently, they already have over 4.1 thousand apartments for rent in six major cities. In the fourth quarter of 2023 alone, Resi4Rent began the construction of approximately one thousand new units. The company aims to increase its market share in the Private Rental Sector from 24 to 39 percent by 2026 and expand its portfolio by 10 thousand apartments.

Additionally, Grupa Echo Investment plans to develop the segment of private student homes through a joint venture with Signal Capital Partners. Over the next 3-5 years, they are planning to create 5 thousand places in private student homes in Poland. Maciej Drozd, the Vice President of Echo Investment, recognizes the enormous potential of this market, given the 1.2 million students in Poland, which places the country sixth in Europe. The company has already identified and secured plots of land for certain projects, pending authorization from the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK) to commence construction.

It is worth noting that Grupa Echo Investment reported a net profit of over PLN 67 million in 2023, with the main contributing factor being the handover of keys to 2.1 thousand apartments to customers.

An analysis conducted by the RynekPierwotny.pl portal demonstrated that 2023 was an exceptionally successful year for developers. Compared to the previous year, companies sold nearly 40 percent more apartments. Particularly impressive were the results from the fourth quarter of 2023, with sales being 60 percent higher than the same period in 2022. Although this growth is partially attributable to the low comparison base in 2022, it still indicates a revival in the developer market.

