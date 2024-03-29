Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Słupce: Pamięć o niesprawiedliwościach

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 29 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Sprawa zajęcia rodzinnej posiadłości jest tylko jednym z wielu przykładów niesprawiedliwości, jakie spotkały Lucynę Poniatowską ze Słupcy w ciągu jej 73-letniego życia. Od tragedii, którą przeżyła jako młoda dziewczyna, kiedy to jej brat utonął w jeziorze, aż po utratę swojego domu, los nie oszczędzał jej przeciwności.

Lucyna była zawsze obecna dla swojej rodziny, szczególnie dla siostry Haliny Reks, która miała czwórkę synów z niepełnosprawnościami. Pomagała im, wspierając ich w codziennych czynnościach i zapraszając na wakacje do Szwecji. Po śmierci Haliny, opieka nad synami spoczęła na Lucynie. Jednak sytuacja się zmieniła, gdy opiekunowie prawni jednego z synów postanowili sprzedać dom.

Lucyna walczy o zachowanie domu w rodzinie, by siostrzeńcy mogli wracać do miejsca, w którym dorastali. Niestety, zgodnie z prawem opiekunowie prawni mają takie prawo i dom zostanie sprzedany. Lucyna uważa, że cena, jaką podano jest zawyżona i nie znajdzie się nabywca gotów zapłacić taką sumę, a dodatkowy remont kosztowałby jeszcze więcej.

Władze Domu Pomocy Społecznej w Strzałkowie, którzy są opiekunami prawnymi, podkreślają, że wszelkie decyzje są zgodne z prawem i sądem. Sąd ustalił, że dom nie może być kupiony taniej, niż podana kwota w ekspertyzie. Lucyna nie jest w stanie zapłacić takiej sumy, ale nie potrafi pogodzić się z niesprawiedliwością, jaką doświadcza ona i jej siostrzeńcy.

Sprawa darmowej opieki i trudności, jakie spotkały Lucynę, są jedynie przykładem na trudności, z jakimi często borykają się osoby opiekujące się niepełnosprawnymi członkami rodziny. Ważne jest, aby społeczeństwo i instytucje były bardziej wrażliwe na takie sytuacje i znajdowały lepsze rozwiązania dla osób potrzebujących wsparcia i troski.

The article discusses the injustice faced by Lucyna Poniatowska from Słupca, Poland. This case of her family home being taken away is just one of many hardships she has encountered throughout her 73 years of life. Lucyna has always been there for her family, especially her sister Halina Reks, who has four sons with disabilities. She supported them in their daily activities and even invited them for vacations in Sweden. However, after Halina’s death, the responsibility of caring for the sons fell on Lucyna. Unfortunately, the situation changed when the legal guardians of one of the sons decided to sell the family home.

Lucyna is fighting to keep the house within the family so that her nephews can continue to come back to the place where they grew up. However, according to the law, the legal guardians have the right to sell the house. Lucyna believes that the asking price is inflated and doubts that a buyer would be willing to pay such a sum, considering the additional cost of renovations.

The authorities of the Social Care Home in Strzałków, who are the legal guardians, emphasize that all decisions are made in accordance with the law and court rulings. The court has determined that the house cannot be sold for less than the amount specified in the expert valuation. Lucyna is unable to afford such a sum but cannot come to terms with the injustice she and her nephews are experiencing.

This case highlights the challenges faced by caregivers of disabled family members, and it is just one example of the difficulties they often encounter. It is important for society and institutions to be more sensitive to such situations and to find better solutions for those in need of support and care.

