Spadek cen nowych mieszkań w USA osiągnął prawie 20%

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 29 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Ostatnie dane przedstawione przez Reventure wskazują, że ceny nowych mieszkań na rynku pierwotnym w USA spadły o blisko 20% w porównaniu z szczytami sprzed półtora roku. Wynika to z korekty cen, która obecnie zachodzi na rynku mieszkaniowym. Ekonomista The Kobeissi Letter, Adam Kobeissi, zauważa, że spadek cen jest szybszy niż ten obserwowany w 2008 roku.

Warto zauważyć, że mimo tak znacznego spadku, ceny nowych mieszkań wciąż są o około 20% wyższe niż przed wybuchem pandemii. Popyt na rynku mieszkaniowym jest nadal silny, a podaż domów na rynku wtórnym utrzymuje się na rekordowo niskim poziomie. Jednak ekonomiści z Bank of America zwracają uwagę na dwa wyraźne czynniki, które napędzały ten rynek w 2023 roku.

Po pierwsze, wysokie oprocentowanie kredytów hipotecznych, które osiągnęło najwyższy poziom od ponad 23 lat. To jest wynik stóp procentowych Rezerwy Federalnej utrzymujących się na wysokim poziomie 5,25-5,50%. Po drugie, solidny popyt przewyższający podaż. W rezultacie, liczba dostępnych ofert na rynku wtórnym zmniejszyła się, a potencjalni nabywcy kierują swoje uwagi na rynek pierwotny.

Prognozy na przyszły rok zakładają obniżenie stóp procentowych przez Rezerwę Federalną, co mogłoby przyczynić się do zmniejszenia oprocentowania kredytów hipotecznych. Jednak ekonomiści Bank of America zauważają, że nawet niewielki spadek oprocentowania może przyczynić się do zwiększenia aktywności na rynku mieszkaniowym. Oczekuje się większej podaży mieszkań, co może wpłynąć na dalsze aktywizowanie rynku nieruchomości.

Mimo to, sytuacja na rynku pierwotnym nadal wykazuje pewne oznaki słabości, podczas gdy ceny na rynku wtórnym pozostają wysokie, a dostępność cenowa jest rekordowo niska. Powrót podaży domów na rynek wtórny mógłby doprowadzić do gwałtownego spadku cen. Źródło: Reventure, The Kobeissi Letter

According to recent data presented by Reventure, prices of new homes in the US primary market have fallen by almost 20% compared to the peak prices from a year and a half ago. This drop in prices is a result of the current correction in the housing market. Economist Adam Kobeissi from The Kobeissi Letter notes that the price decline is faster than what was observed in 2008.

It is worth noting that despite this significant decrease, the prices of new homes are still approximately 20% higher than before the pandemic outbreak. The demand in the housing market remains strong, while the supply of homes in the secondary market stays at a record low level. However, economists at Bank of America point out two distinct factors that have been driving this market in 2023.

Firstly, the high mortgage interest rates, which have reached the highest level in over 23 years. This is a result of the Federal Reserve’s interest rates remaining high at 5.25-5.50%. Secondly, there is a solid demand that exceeds the supply. As a result, the number of available offers in the secondary market has decreased, leading potential buyers to focus on the primary market.

Forecasts for next year anticipate a decrease in interest rates by the Federal Reserve, which could contribute to a reduction in mortgage interest rates. However, economists at Bank of America point out that even a slight decrease in interest rates could increase activity in the housing market. There is an expectation of increased housing supply, which could further energize the real estate market.

Nevertheless, the situation in the primary market still shows some signs of weakness, while prices in the secondary market remain high and affordability is at a record low. The return of housing supply to the secondary market could potentially lead to a sharp decline in prices.

Source: Reventure, The Kobeissi Letter

For more information on the US housing market, you can visit the following link: National Association of Realtors.