Te nieruchomości kupisz za bezcen! Przegląd kwietniowych licytacji na Dolnym Śląsku

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 29 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Kwietniowy rozkład licytacji komorniczych na Dolnym Śląsku przynosi wiele interesujących możliwości. Domy, mieszkania i nieruchomości gruntowe, które trafią pod młotek, można kupić za ułamek ich rzeczywistej wartości – zazwyczaj 3/4 lub 2/3 sumy oszacowania.

Publiczne sprzedaże odbędą się w sądach w największych miastach Dolnego Śląska, takich jak Wrocław, Wałbrzych, Legnica, Kłodzko, Jelenia Góra, Świdnica i Lubin. Zapraszamy do naszej galerii, gdzie prezentujemy oferty domów i mieszkań dostępnych na licytacji.

Choć zasady uczestnictwa w licytacji są dość elastyczne, istnieją pewne ograniczenia prawne. Zgodnie z przepisami, osoby takie jak dłużnicy, komornicy, ich małżonkowie, dzieci, rodzice, rodzeństwo oraz urzędnicy obecni na licytacji nie mogą uczestniczyć w przetargu. Wyjątkiem są także osoby, które mogą nabyć nieruchomość tylko za zezwoleniem organu państwowego i nie przedstawiły takiego zezwolenia.

Warto jednak pamiętać, że całą procedurą licytacji zarządza komornik. To on nadzoruje i przeprowadza przetarg, a ten, kto zaproponuje najwyższą cenę, zostanie zwycięzcą.

Na naszej stronie prezentujemy galerię zdjęć licytowanych nieruchomości, wraz z adresami, cenami wywoławczymi i datami przetargów. Jeśli marzysz o wymarzonym domu lub mieszkaniu w atrakcyjnej lokalizacji i chciałbyś to mieć za znacznie niższą cenę, niż przewiduje rynek, to licytacje komornicze mogą być idealną okazją dla Ciebie.

Nie przegap tych kwietniowych licytacji! Kto wie, może właśnie tam czeka na Ciebie Twoje wymarzone miejsce do zamieszkania lub inwestycji.

