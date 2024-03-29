Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Wzrost cen mieszkań w 2024 r. – Perspektywa deweloperów

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 29 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Raport opublikowany przez Narodowy Bank Polski przedstawia optymistyczną prognozę na przyszły rok dotyczącą wzrostu cen mieszkań. Według deweloperów, ceny nieruchomości mają wzrosnąć średnio o 11% w 2024 roku. To o 4 punkty procentowe mniej niż wzrost zanotowany w roku poprzednim.

Silne czynniki cenotwórcze, takie jak utrzymująca się inflacja, wzrost siły nabywczej gospodarstw domowych, ograniczona podaż na rynku pierwotnym i rosnące koszty produkcji, przyczyniły się do wzrostu cen o 15% w 2023 roku. Deweloperzy jednogłośnie przewidują jednak niższy wzrost w nadchodzącym roku.

Niestety większe firmy deweloperskie napotykają trudności w rozpoczęciu nowych inwestycji w pierwszym półroczu 2024 roku. Na koniec 2023 roku tylko 13% deweloperów było w stanie wprowadzić nowe oferty w ciągu trzech miesięcy, a kolejne 24% w okresie do 6 miesięcy. Małe firmy deweloperskie, sprzedające rocznie mniej niż 100 mieszkań, stanowiły większość tych grup. To oznacza, że większe firmy mają ograniczone możliwości rozpoczęcia nowych inwestycji w nadchodzącym roku.

Raport NBP wskazuje również na różnicę w gotowości do wprowadzenia nowych ofert na rynek między deweloperami z 10 miast a tymi z 6 miast. Deweloperzy z 10 miast deklarują większą gotowość do wprowadzania nowych projektów.

Niekorzystne tendencje w rozwoju rynku mieszkaniowego mogą prowadzić nie tylko do braku zleceń dla firm budowlanych, ale również do eliminacji niektórych z nich z rynku. Przewidywany wzrost cen wykonawstwa wraz z problemami administracyjnymi może utrudnić prowadzenie działalności deweloperom.

Ważnym ryzykiem dla deweloperów są również procedury administracyjne i wzrost kosztów wykonawstwa. Deweloperzy obawiają się wzrostu kosztów budowy, szczególnie tych powiązanych z dostawcami stali, cementu i bloczków. Oczekuje się, że odbudowa Ukrainy może znacznie podnieść ceny tych materiałów budowlanych.

Mimo tych zagrożeń deweloperzy pozostają umiarkowanie optymistyczni. Oczekują oni nowego programu rządowego wspierającego nabywanie mieszkań przez jednostki oraz rosnącego zainteresowania inwestycjami na rynku nieruchomości.

Podsumowując, prognozy deweloperów wskazują na nadal rosnące ceny mieszkań w 2024 roku, ale w nieco niższym tempie niż w ubiegłym roku. Ograniczenia w rozpoczynaniu nowych inwestycji, problemy administracyjne i wzrost kosztów wykonawstwa stanowią jednak wyzwania dla branży deweloperskiej.

The report published by the National Bank of Poland presents an optimistic forecast for the coming year regarding the growth of housing prices. According to developers, property prices are expected to increase by an average of 11% in 2024. This is 4 percentage points lower than the growth recorded in the previous year.

Strong price-driving factors such as persistent inflation, increasing purchasing power of households, limited supply in the primary market, and rising production costs contributed to a 15% increase in prices in 2023. However, developers unanimously predict a lower growth rate in the upcoming year.

Unfortunately, larger development companies are facing difficulties in initiating new investments in the first half of 2024. By the end of 2023, only 13% of developers were able to introduce new offers within three months, and an additional 24% within a six-month period. Small development companies, selling less than 100 apartments annually, made up the majority of these groups. This means that larger companies have limited opportunities to start new investments in the coming year.

The NBP report also indicates a difference in readiness to introduce new offers to the market between developers from 10 cities and those from 6 cities. Developers from 10 cities declare a greater readiness to launch new projects.

Unfavorable trends in the housing market development can lead not only to a lack of orders for construction companies but also to the elimination of some of them from the market. The anticipated increase in construction costs along with administrative issues may pose challenges for developers in conducting their business.

Administrative procedures and the rising costs of construction also pose significant risks to developers. They are concerned about the increase in construction costs, particularly those related to steel, cement, and blocks suppliers. The reconstruction of Ukraine is expected to significantly increase the prices of these construction materials.

Despite these threats, developers remain cautiously optimistic. They expect a new government program to support individual homebuyers and growing interest in real estate investments.

In summary, developers’ forecasts indicate continued growth in housing prices in 2024, but at a slightly slower pace than the previous year. Limitations on initiating new investments, administrative problems, and rising construction costs present challenges for the development industry.

For more information on the Polish real estate market, you can visit the National Bank of Poland’s website: National Bank of Poland.