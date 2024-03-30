Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Archicom planuje daleko posunięte ekspansje na rynku mieszkaniowym

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 30 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Deweloper Archicom, który niedawno przejął od Echo Investment projekty deweloperskie i zespół pracowników, ma ambitne plany na polskim rynku mieszkaniowym. W perspektywie średnioterminowej firma zamierza sprzedawać aż 4 tysiące lokali rocznie. W tym roku Archicom uruchomi 28 nowych inwestycji, co oznacza niemal 5 tysięcy nowych mieszkań.

Aktualnie oferta mieszkaniowa Archicomu jest dostępna w kilku większych miastach, takich jak Warszawa, Kraków, Wrocław, Poznań i Łódź. Jednak deweloper chce także zbadać potencjał rynków na Śląsku i w Trójmieście.

Agata Skowrońska-Domańska, wiceprezes zarządu Archicom, podkreśla, że firma chce zwiększyć swoją obecność w miastach, w których już jest obecna i gdzie luka pomiędzy podażą a popytem jest najbardziej widoczna, czyli przede wszystkim w Warszawie, Krakowie i we Wrocławiu.

Mimo ambitnych planów rozwojowych, Archicom cieszy się już obecnie dosyć korzystną sytuacją na rynku nieruchomości. Poznań i Łódź są miastami, w których deweloper posiada odpowiednie zasoby ziemi, pozwalające na długoterminowe planowanie i realizację nowych projektów.

W perspektywie trzech lat, czyli do roku 2024, deweloper zamierza uruchomić łącznie 28 inwestycji mieszkaniowych, co przekłada się na około 5 tysięcy nowych mieszkań. Agata Skowrońska-Domańska dodaje, że Ambitne cele sprzedażowe są możliwe do osiągnięcia dzięki rozwojowi kompetencji i integracji biznesu.

Archicom jest gotowy na kolejne wyzwania i planuje daleko posunąć swoją ekspansję na rynku mieszkaniowym w Polsce.

The real estate developer Archicom, which recently acquired development projects and a team of employees from Echo Investment, has ambitious plans for the Polish housing market. In the medium-term perspective, the company intends to sell up to 4,000 apartments annually. This year, Archicom will launch 28 new investments, which means nearly 5,000 new apartments.

Currently, Archicom’s housing offer is available in several major cities such as Warsaw, Krakow, Wroclaw, Poznan, and Lodz. However, the developer also wants to explore the potential of the markets in Silesia and the Tri-City area.

Agata Skowrońska-Domańska, Vice President of the Management Board at Archicom, emphasizes that the company wants to increase its presence in the cities where it is already operating and where the gap between supply and demand is most visible, primarily in Warsaw, Krakow, and Wroclaw.

Despite its ambitious development plans, Archicom is already enjoying a favorable situation in the real estate market. Poznan and Lodz are cities where the developer has appropriate land resources that allow for long-term planning and implementation of new projects.

In the perspective of three years, by 2024, the developer plans to launch a total of 28 residential investments, which translates into approximately 5,000 new apartments. Agata Skowrońska-Domańska adds that ambitious sales goals are achievable through the development of competences and business integration.

Archicom is ready for the next challenges and plans to expand its presence in the Polish housing market.