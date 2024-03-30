Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Dom w Bolesławcu w fatalnym stanie: Kupujący nie może się wprowadzić

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 30 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Kamil Giza, samotnie wychowujący tata, marzył o zamieszkaniu we własnym domu, jednak jego marzenie zmieniło się w koszmar. Giza kupił dom w Bolesławcu od dewelopera w marcu 2016 roku, ale do dziś nie może się w nim wprowadzić. Przyczyną tego jest fakt, że budynek ma liczne poważne wady konstrukcyjne, które zostały potwierdzone przez ekspertyzy budowlane. M.in. murłata, która odpowiada za nośność dachu, została uszkodzona, grożąc katastrofą budowlaną. Dodatkowo zastosowano zbyt dużą ilość betonu, a normy zostały przekroczone o 269 procent.

Kamil Giza złożył skargę do sądu, który potwierdził, że dom rzeczywiście ma wady, która zmniejszają jego wartość i użyteczność. Jednak sprawa trwa już osiem lat, a dom nadal niszczeje, a kupujący nie odzyskał nawet złotówki. Przy tym musi spłacać kredyt hipoteczny i wydawać pieniądze na ekspertyzy budowlane i prawników.

Sprawa jest o tyle skomplikowana, że biegli powołani przez sąd wydali sprzeczne opinie. Ich ekspertyzy z biegiem czasu trwają, a sąd napotyka problemy w ustaleniu rzeczywistego stanu budynku. Mimo to, istnieje ryzyko katastrofy budowlanej, jeśli nie zostaną podjęte odpowiednie działania.

Deweloper, który sprzedał dom Kamilowi Gizie, twierdzi, że budynek został wykonany zgodnie z projektem i nie zawierał wad. Prokurator odmówił wszczęcia dochodzenia przeciwko deweloperowi, nie widząc w jego działaniach zamiaru pokrzywdzenia nabywcy.

Cała sytuacja pozostaje nierozwiązana, a Kamil Giza nadal nie może zamieszkać we własnym domu. Sprawa ta wskazuje na potrzebę lepszej ochrony praw konsumentów w zakresie kupowania nieruchomości i podkreśla konieczność odpowiedzialnego podejścia deweloperów do realizacji swoich projektów.

The case of Kamil Giza, a single father who has been unable to move into his own home due to construction defects, highlights the need for better consumer protection in the real estate industry. The issue is not isolated, as there have been numerous cases where buyers face similar challenges after purchasing properties from developers.

The construction industry plays a crucial role in the economy, contributing to infrastructure development and job creation. However, instances of faulty construction and poor workmanship have become increasingly common. These issues not only disrupt the lives of homeowners but also have wider implications for the market.

Market forecasts suggest that the real estate industry will continue to grow in the coming years, driven by factors such as population growth, urbanization, and increased investment in infrastructure. However, the prevalence of construction defects poses a significant challenge to the industry’s growth potential.

Instances like the one faced by Kamil Giza highlight the urgent need for stricter regulations and policies to ensure that developers prioritize quality and adhere to building standards. Implementing comprehensive quality control measures and conducting regular inspections can help prevent construction defects and protect the rights of homebuyers.

In addition to regulatory improvements, consumer awareness and education are crucial in preventing such cases. Prospective buyers should conduct thorough research on developers, inspect model homes if possible, and seek legal advice before entering into purchase agreements.

Several organizations, such as the National Association of Home Builders, have been advocating for greater consumer protection and industry accountability. These groups promote best practices and provide resources for buyers to navigate the real estate market safely.

To address the issues related to the construction industry and promote consumer rights, governments and industry stakeholders need to collaborate. By establishing clear guidelines, enforcing regulations, and holding developers accountable for the quality of their work, the industry can regain consumer trust and ensure the construction of safe and reliable homes.

Related links:

– National Association of Home Builders

– Behind the Glitz and Glamour of the Construction Industry Lies Safety Issues and Risky Projects

– 6 ways construction is evolving to meet industry’s growing challenges