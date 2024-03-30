Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Największy wzrost cen mieszkań w Krakowie i Łodzi

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 30 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Raport opublikowany przez sieć biur nieruchomości Metrohouse ujawnia, że w latach 2021-2023 nastąpił znaczący wzrost cen mieszkań z drugiej ręki w Polsce. Największe zmiany cen można zaobserwować w Krakowie i Łodzi. W Krakowie średnia cena za metr kwadratowy wynosiła niecałe 10 tysięcy złotych w 2021 roku, a po dwóch latach wzrosła do ponad 13,5 tysiąca złotych. To oznacza wzrost o ponad 40%. Również w Łodzi ceny wzrosły o około 30%. Natomiast w Warszawie średnie ceny mieszkań nie wzrosły nawet o 20%.

Analitycy wskazują, że mimo wysokich stóp procentowych i ograniczonego dostępu do kredytów hipotecznych, na rynku mieszkaniowym można było zaobserwować wzmożony popyt. Liczba nabywców kupujących za gotówkę zrekompensowała spadek liczby kupujących na kredyt. Ogłoszenie programu „Bezpieczny Kredyt 2%” okazało się silnym bodźcem popytowym. Innym czynnikiem wpływającym na wzrost cen były rosnące koszty pracy i wysoka inflacja.

Zestawienie wzrostu cen mieszkań i przeciętnych wynagrodzeń wskazuje, że największy spadek dostępności mieszkań nastąpił w Krakowie. W 2021 roku za średnią pensję netto można było tam kupić 0,43 metra kwadratowego, a po dwóch latach tylko 0,38 metra kwadratowego. We Wrocławiu stosunek zarobków do ceny mieszkania pozostał na niezmienionym poziomie. Natomiast w Warszawie i Gdańsku, mimo że zarobki rosły szybciej niż ceny mieszkań, dostępność mieszkań również się zmniejszyła.

Warto zauważyć, że według Indeksu Dostępności Mieszkaniowej, opracowanego przez Związek Banków Polskich, dostępność mieszkań pogorszyła się w porównaniu do 2021 roku. Świadczy o tym spadek wartości indeksu z 196,44 punktów na koniec 2021 roku do zaledwie 128,68 punktów na koniec 2023 roku. Oznacza to najniższą wartość indeksu od ponad 10 lat.

Wnioskiem z raportu jest to, że ceny mieszkań w Polsce nadal rosną, a dostępność mieszkań dla przeciętnego Polaka jest coraz trudniejsza. Chociaż wzrost cen można zaobserwować w większości miast, to najbardziej dotkliwe zmiany mają miejsce w Krakowie i Łodzi.

According to a report published by the real estate network Metrohouse, there has been a significant increase in the prices of second-hand apartments in Poland between 2021-2023. The highest price changes can be observed in Kraków and Łódź. In Kraków, the average price per square meter was just under 10,000 Polish złoty in 2021, but after two years, it increased to over 13,500 złoty. This represents an increase of over 40%. In Łódź, prices also increased by around 30%. However, in Warsaw, average apartment prices did not even increase by 20%.

Analysts point out that despite high interest rates and limited access to mortgage loans, there has been an increased demand in the housing market. The number of cash buyers has offset the decrease in the number of buyers using credit. The announcement of the „Safe Mortgage 2%” program proved to be a strong incentive for demand. Another factor influencing price increases has been the rising cost of labor and high inflation.

The comparison of apartment price growth and average wages indicates that the biggest decrease in affordability has occurred in Kraków. In 2021, an average net salary could buy 0.43 square meters there, but after two years, it could only buy 0.38 square meters. In Wrocław, the ratio of earnings to apartment prices remained unchanged. However, in Warsaw and Gdańsk, even though wages increased faster than apartment prices, the affordability of housing also decreased.

It is worth noting that according to the Housing Affordability Index developed by the Polish Banking Association, housing affordability has worsened compared to 2021. This is indicated by a drop in the index value from 196.44 points at the end of 2021 to only 128.68 points at the end of 2023. This represents the lowest index value in over 10 years.

The conclusion of the report is that apartment prices in Poland are still rising, and housing affordability for the average Polish person is becoming increasingly difficult. Although price increases can be observed in most cities, the most severe changes are taking place in Kraków and Łódź.