Specjalny podatek od flipów wprowadzony w Kanadzie

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 30 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Fliperzy to osoby, które wykorzystują rynek nieruchomości w swoim interesie, kupując mieszkania po niskiej cenie, wykonując szybki remont z niewielkim nakładem środków i odsprzedając je po wyższej cenie. Ta praktyka, choć może być dochodowa dla samych inwestorów, wpływa negatywnie na stabilność sektora mieszkaniowego.

W odpowiedzi na rosnące problemy związane z flipperami, rząd Kanady wprowadził specjalny podatek od flipów nieruchomościowych. Od stycznia 2023 roku inwestorzy muszą deklarować te przychody jako zyski z prowadzenia firmy, co oznacza poważne ograniczenie dotychczasowego modelu opodatkowania tylko połowy dochodu z transakcji.

Warto zaznaczyć, że nowe przepisy dotyczą również opodatkowania od sprzedaży HST/GST, który jest doliczany do ceny nieruchomości, analogicznie do podatku VAT. Jednakże istnieją pewne wyjątki, na przykład gdy sprzedaż nieruchomości następuje w związku z dziedziczeniem lub rozwodem.

Dodatkowo, prowincja Kolumbia Brytyjska ogłosiła wprowadzenie dodatkowego podatku od dochodów z flipów, który ma wejść w życie w 2025 roku. Ten podatek wyniesie 20 procent i dotyczyć będzie nieruchomości sprzedanych w ciągu roku od ich zakupu. Jest to inny model opodatkowania niż ten zaproponowany przez lewicowe partie polityczne, które sugerowały podwyższenie stawki podatku od czynności cywilnoprawnych dla sprzedających nieruchomości „flipowane” do 10 procent od 2025 roku.

Decyzje rządu Kanady oraz prowincji Kolumbia Brytyjska pokazują determinację w walce z negatywnymi skutkami praktyki flipowania nieruchomości. Choć nie brakuje kontrowersji wokół tych rozwiązań, ich wprowadzenie może przyczynić się do bardziej zrównoważonego rozwoju rynku nieruchomości w Kanadzie.

The real estate industry in Canada has seen a rise in the practice of „flipping” properties, where investors buy homes at a low price, make quick renovations with minimal investment, and then resell them at a higher price. While this practice can be profitable for the investors, it has negative implications for the stability of the housing sector.

In response to the growing issues associated with property flippers, the Canadian government has introduced a special real estate flipping tax. Starting from January 2023, investors are required to declare these profits as business income, which significantly limits the previous tax model of only taxing half of the transaction’s income.

It is worth noting that the new regulations also apply to the taxation of sales tax, known as HST/GST, which is added to the property price similar to VAT. However, there are certain exceptions, such as when the sale of the property occurs due to inheritance or divorce.

Additionally, the province of British Columbia has announced the introduction of an additional income tax on flips, which is set to take effect in 2025. This tax will amount to 20 percent and will apply to properties sold within a year of their purchase. This is a different tax model from the one proposed by left-wing political parties, which suggested increasing the rate of the property transfer tax for sellers of flipped properties to 10 percent from 2025.

The decisions made by the Canadian government and the province of British Columbia demonstrate their determination to address the negative impacts of the property flipping practice. While these solutions are not without controversy, their implementation may contribute to a more sustainable development of the real estate market in Canada.

