Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Sprzedaż nieruchomości z zameldowaną osobą – Czy to możliwe?

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 30 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Sprzedaż nieruchomości może być skomplikowanym procesem, szczególnie jeśli wewnątrz znajduje się zameldowany mieszkaniec. Wielu właścicieli zadaje sobie pytanie: czy można sprzedać mieszkanie, gdzie jest ktoś zameldowany? Odpowiedź na to pytanie jest pozytywna – zameldowanie nie stanowi przeszkody w sprzedaży nieruchomości.

Zgodnie z przepisami, zameldowanie nie daje żadnego prawa do nieruchomości i nie ogranicza prawa właściciela do jej dysponowania. Niemniej jednak, notariusz sporządzający umowę sprzedaży powinien mieć informację o braku zameldowanych osób w nieruchomości, co jest potwierdzane przez Urząd Miasta. Warto zaznaczyć, że samo zameldowanie nie daje żadnego prawa do nieruchomości ani w przypadku właściciela, ani osoby zameldowanej.

W przypadku, gdy chcemy wymeldować osobę zameldowaną bez jej zgody, istnieją pewne zasady. Właściciel nieruchomości lub inna osoba dysponująca tytułem prawnym do lokalu może złożyć wniosek o wymeldowanie z Urzędem Gminy. Zanim jednak zostanie podjęta decyzja o wymeldowaniu, organ gminy ma obowiązek sprawdzić, czy osoba zameldowana opuściła nieruchomość dobrowolnie i na stałe.

Ważne jest także określenie zamiaru osoby, której dotyczy wniosek o wymeldowanie. Warto przeanalizować między innymi sposób opuszczenia lokalu, koncentrację interesów życiowych w danym miejscu, posiadanie rzeczy związanych z danym lokalem oraz możliwość realizacji woli przebywania w nim.

Podsumowując, zameldowanie osoby w nieruchomości nie stanowi przeszkody w sprzedaży, jednak notariusz sporządzający umowę sprzedaży powinien potwierdzić brak zameldowanych osób. W przypadku próby wymeldowania osoby zameldowanej bez jej zgody, istnieje procedura, którą można podjąć, ale wymaga ona spełnienia określonych warunków. Należy pamiętać, że każda sytuacja jest inna, dlatego warto skonsultować się z odpowiednim prawnikiem, aby zapewnić prawidłowy przebieg procesu sprzedaży nieruchomości.

The real estate industry is a complex and dynamic sector, with various factors influencing property sales. When it comes to selling a property where someone is registered as a resident, many owners may wonder about the implications. However, the process of selling a property with registered residents is possible and not legally prohibited.

According to regulations, being registered as a resident does not grant any rights to the property and does not limit the owner’s ability to dispose of it. However, the notary preparing the sales agreement should be informed about the absence of registered residents in the property, a confirmation that is provided by the City Office. It is important to note that being registered as a resident does not grant any rights to the property, neither for the owner nor for the registered person.

If the intention is to deregister a registered resident without their consent, there are specific procedures to follow. The property owner or any other person with legal title to the premises can submit an application for deregistration to the Municipal Office. However, before a decision is made to deregister, the municipal authority is obligated to verify whether the registered person has voluntarily and permanently vacated the property.

Important factors to consider in determining the intention of the individual in question include their manner of leaving the premises, concentration of life interests in that location, possession of belongings related to the property, and the feasibility of their stated desire to reside there.

In summary, having a registered resident in a property does not hinder its sale. However, the notary handling the sales agreement should ensure that there are no registered residents. If an attempt is made to deregister a resident without their consent, there is a specific procedure that can be initiated, but certain conditions must be met. It is worth noting that each situation is unique, so consulting an appropriate lawyer is advisable to ensure a smooth property sales process.