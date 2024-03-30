Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Symboliczne przekazanie kluczy do nowych mieszkań dla mieszkańców dzielnicy Praga-Północ

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 30 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

W dniu dzisiejszym odbyło się uroczyste przekazanie kluczy do nowych mieszkań dla mieszkańców dzielnicy Praga-Północ. Inwestycja ta jest częścią procesu rewitalizacji, któremu poddana jest ta część miasta od wielu lat. Nowy budynek mieszkalny spełnia najwyższe standardy dostępności dla osób o ograniczonej mobilności i percepcji, a także jest wyposażony w panele fotowoltaiczne, co przyczyni się do obniżenia kosztów eksploatacji.

W przeciwieństwie do poprzednich inwestycji, ta jest wyjątkowa, ponieważ została sfinansowana bez udziału kredytu bankowego. Dzięki temu, stawka czynszu dla mieszkańców została ustalona na obniżonym poziomie 13,95 zł za metr kwadratowy powierzchni mieszkaniowej. Jest to istotna korzyść dla mieszkańców, którzy teraz będą mogli cieszyć się nowymi, funkcjonalnymi mieszkaniami, nie martwiąc się o wygórowane koszty.

Rewitalizacja dzielnicy Praga-Północ jest również związana z doposażeniem w windy, odnową kamienic i remontem Teatru Baj. Praga przeżywa dynamiczne zmiany, a mieszkańcy są zadowoleni z postępu, jaki widać w ich okolicy. Gabriela Szustek, radna m.st. Warszawy, podkreśla, że jest to dla niej szczególnie ważne, ponieważ od wielu lat działa w tej dzielnicy i śledzi proces jej odnowy.

Symboliczne przekazanie kluczy do nowych mieszkań jest wyjątkowym momentem dla mieszkańców. Jest to dowód na to, że ich trud oczekiwania został nagrodzony, a dzięki współpracy władz lokalnych oraz inwestorów, przyczyniają się do tworzenia lepszego i bardziej dostępnego miejsca do życia.

The revitalization process in the Praga-Północ district is part of a larger initiative to improve the living conditions in this area of the city. This investment includes the construction of new residential buildings that meet high accessibility standards for people with limited mobility and perception. Additionally, the buildings are equipped with photovoltaic panels, which will contribute to reducing operational costs.

Unlike previous investments, this project was financed without the involvement of bank loans. As a result, the rental rate for residents has been set at a reduced level of 13.95 zł per square meter of living space. This is a significant benefit for residents who can now enjoy new, functional apartments without worrying about exorbitant costs.

The revitalization of the Praga-Północ district also includes the installation of elevators, renovation of tenement houses, and the refurbishment of the Baj Theater. Praga is undergoing dynamic changes, and residents are pleased with the progress they see in their neighborhood. Gabriela Szustek, a councilor in Warsaw, emphasizes the importance of this project to her because she has been involved in the district for many years and has witnessed its renewal process.

The symbolic handing over of keys to the new apartments is a special moment for the residents. It is proof that their patience and expectations have been rewarded and that, through the collaboration of local authorities and investors, they are contributing to the creation of a better and more accessible place to live.

For more information about the revitalization efforts in the Praga-Północ district, you may visit the Praga-Północ district website.