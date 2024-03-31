Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Ceny mieszkań w Polsce rosną pomimo niskiego popytu

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 31 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Rynek nieruchomości w Polsce nieustannie rozwija się, mimo że popyt na mieszkania jest obecnie niski. Sprzedający nie zamierzają obniżać cen i liczą na wzrost popytu w drugiej połowie roku. Ceny mieszkań w ogłoszeniach systematycznie rosną, osiągając coraz wyższe poziomy.

Według najnowszego raportu Expandera i Rentier.io, w lutym większość dużych miast w Polsce odnotowała wzrost cen mieszkań w porównaniu do stycznia. Największe podwyżki cen odnotowano w Katowicach (+7,7 proc.), Sosnowcu (+5,8 proc.) oraz Rzeszowie (+4,7 proc.). Jednakże cztery miasta, które doświadczyły spadku cen to Radom (-3,9 proc.), Białystok (-3,7 proc.), Szczecin (-0,6 proc.) oraz Gdynia (-0,3 proc.).

Należy zauważyć, że w porównaniu do roku poprzedniego, Kraków wyróżnia się na tle innych badanych miast. Ceny mieszkań w Krakowie wzrosły o aż 39 proc., co stanowi imponujący wynik. Ponadto, znaczny wzrost cen odnotowano również w Katowicach (+29 proc.) i Warszawie (+28 proc.). Łódź (+22 proc.) i Wrocław (+21 proc.) również doświadczyły wzrostu cen przekraczającego 20 proc.

Warto zaznaczyć, że żadne z badanych miast nie odnotowało spadku średnich cen mieszkań w porównaniu do roku poprzedniego. Najniższy wzrost cen odnotowano w Sosnowcu, gdzie wyniósł on 8 proc.

Mimo niskiego popytu na mieszkania, wartość nieruchomości w Polsce nadal rośnie. Spodziewane zmiany w drugiej połowie roku, w tym program „Mieszkanie na start”, mogą przyczynić się do dynamicznego wzrostu popytu na rynku nieruchomości.

The real estate market in Poland is constantly growing, despite the low demand for apartments. Sellers are not planning to lower prices and are counting on an increase in demand in the second half of the year. Prices of apartments in advertisements are consistently rising, reaching higher levels.

According to the latest report by Expander and Rentier.io, in February, most major cities in Poland saw an increase in apartment prices compared to January. The largest price increases were recorded in Katowice (+7.7%), Sosnowiec (+5.8%), and Rzeszow (+4.7%). However, four cities experienced a decrease in prices, including Radom (-3.9%), Białystok (-3.7%), Szczecin (-0.6%), and Gdynia (-0.3%).

It is worth noting that compared to the previous year, Krakow stands out among the other cities examined. Apartment prices in Krakow increased by an impressive 39%. Furthermore, significant price increases were also recorded in Katowice (+29%) and Warsaw (+28%). Łódź (+22%) and Wrocław (+21%) also experienced price increases exceeding 20%.

It is important to highlight that none of the cities examined saw a decrease in average apartment prices compared to the previous year. The lowest price increase was recorded in Sosnowiec, where it amounted to 8%.

Despite the low demand for apartments, the value of real estate in Poland is still rising. Expected changes in the second half of the year, including the „Mieszkanie na start” program, may contribute to a dynamic increase in demand in the real estate market.

