Mieszkanie z potencjałem w atrakcyjnej lokalizacji

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 31 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

W Sanoku, w dzielnicy Olchowce, na pierwszym piętrze budynku przy ul. Batorego, znajduje się nowe mieszkanie o numerze 7B/2, które jeszcze czeka na swojego właściciela.

Nieruchomość o powierzchni 68m2 posiada także dodatkowe poddasze o powierzchni 35m2. Mieszkanie oferuje oddzielne wejście oraz miejsce postojowe na wewnętrznym parkingu z kostki brukowej.

Jednym z atutów mieszkania są dwa szerokie balkony, usytuowane z jednej strony na południe, a z drugiej na północ. Dzięki nim można cieszyć się zarówno porannym słońcem, jak i wieczornym widokiem na okolicę.

W skład mieszkania wchodzi salon z aneksem kuchennym o powierzchni 22,02 m2, trzy pokoje o różnych metrażach (od 6,40 m2 do 9,13 m2), dwie łazienki (od 1,37 m2 do 5,79 m2), przedpokój oraz wiatrołap.

Standard wykończenia obejmuje antywłamaniowe drzwi wejściowe, tynki gipsowe, wylewki betonowe z ogrzewaniem podłogowym, ściany działowe, elektryczne rolety zewnętrzne, okna trzyszybowe PCV oraz piec dwufunkcyjny.

Istnieje także możliwość wykończenia mieszkania z pomocą doświadczonej ekipy remontowej przy współpracy z projektantem wnętrz.

Jeśli szukasz mieszkania z potencjałem, to ta oferta z rynku pierwotnego jest właśnie dla Ciebie. Skontaktuj się z biurem sprzedaży DELIMART nieruchomości, aby uzyskać więcej informacji i umówić się na prezentację.

[email protected]

tel.: +48 607 109 500

ul. Mickiewicza 29 lok. 218, 38-500 Sanok

(Budynek Dom Turysty, II piętro)

