Rynek mieszkaniowy staje się rajem dla spekulantów

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 31 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Rynek mieszkaniowy w Polsce boryka się z narastającym problemem fliperów, czyli osób, które wykorzystują niskie ceny nieruchomości w celu szybkiego zysku. W odpowiedzi na tę patologiczną praktykę, Klub Lewicy zaproponował nowy projekt ustawy antyflipperskiej. Ustawa ma na celu opodatkowanie działalności flipperów, aby zmniejszyć opłacalność ich spekulacji i uregulować rynek mieszkaniowy.

Projektowane zmiany obejmują wprowadzenie trzech nowych stawek podatku od czynności cywilnoprawnych (PCC) dotyczących sprzedaży mieszkań. Jeśli mieszkanie zostanie sprzedane przed upływem roku od jego zakupu, podatek wyniesie 10%. Natomiast sprzedaż po roku, ale przed upływem dwóch lat od zakupu, obciążona zostanie podatkiem w wysokości 6%. W przypadku sprzedaży po dwóch latach, ale przed upływem trzech lat od zakupu, podatek wyniesie 4%.

Oprócz tego, projekt ustawy ma na celu ograniczenie manipulacji na rynku mieszkaniowym. Flipperzy, którzy kupują trzecie i kolejne mieszkanie w ciągu 5 lat, będą musieli zapłacić wyższy podatek. Będą też zobowiązani do złożenia oświadczenia przed notariuszem dotyczącego liczby zawartych umów sprzedaży w ciągu 5 lat. W przypadku składania fałszywych zeznań, flipperzy będą ponosić odpowiedzialność karne.

Fliperzy i spekulanci na rynku mieszkaniowym są poważnym problemem, który prowadzi do wzrostu cen nieruchomości i utrudnia dostęp do mieszkań dla większości społeczeństwa. Wprowadzenie ustawy antyflipperskiej może być krokiem w kierunku uregulowania rynku i zapewnienia większej sprawiedliwości dla wszystkich mieszkańców. Walka z tym zjawiskiem wymaga jednak dalszych działań i skutecznej współpracy różnych instytucji.

The real estate market in Poland is currently facing a growing problem of flippers, individuals who take advantage of low property prices to make quick profits. In response to this pathological practice, the Left-wing Club has proposed a new anti-flipping bill. The aim of the bill is to tax the activities of flippers in order to reduce the profitability of their speculation and regulate the housing market.

The proposed changes include the introduction of three new rates of the real estate transfer tax (PCC) for the sale of apartments. If an apartment is sold within one year of its purchase, the tax will be 10%. If the sale occurs between one and two years after the purchase, the tax will be 6%. And for sales between two and three years after the purchase, the tax will be 4%.

In addition, the bill aims to limit manipulation in the housing market. Flippers who purchase a third or subsequent property within 5 years will be subject to a higher tax rate. They will also be required to submit a declaration to a notary regarding the number of sales contracts they have entered into within 5 years. Falsifying such statements will result in criminal liability for flippers.

Flippers and speculators in the housing market are a serious problem that leads to rising property prices and makes it difficult for the majority of society to access housing. The introduction of an anti-flipping bill could be a step towards regulating the market and ensuring greater fairness for all residents. However, tackling this phenomenon requires further action and effective cooperation between different institutions.