Spadki cen nieruchomości w Niemczech: Jak zmienia się rynek?

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 31 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Ceny nieruchomości na rynku wtórnym w Niemczech spadły o 14 proc. w IV kwartale 2023 r. w porównaniu do szczytu w II kwartale 2022 r., informuje niemiecki urząd statystyczny Destatis. To największy spadek w historii notowań. Również ceny nieruchomości na rynku pierwotnym obniżyły się, choć w mniejszym stopniu – o 1 proc. kwartał do kwartału i 3,2 proc. rok do roku.

Ciekawym trendem jest zmiana preferencji Niemców dotyczących lokalizacji nieruchomości. W siedmiu największych metropoliach, spadki cen domów wyniosły 9,1 proc. rok do roku, a mieszkań odpowiednio 5,8 proc. Chętniej poszukuje się terenów wiejskich, gdzie domy jednorodzinne i bliźniaki tanieją o 6,9 proc. rok do roku, a mieszkania o 2,8 proc. rok do roku. Obserwuje się rosnące zainteresowanie słabo zaludnionymi obszarami wiejskimi zarówno pod względem kupna, jak i wynajmu nieruchomości.

Wpływ na te zmiany ma m.in. rosnąca popularność terenów wiejskich ze względu na dobrą komunikację z miastami. Coraz więcej osób szuka alternatyw poza centrum, co szczególnie obserwuje się w Berlinie. W tym mieście tylko 30 proc. zapytań dotyczy zakupu nieruchomości w centrum, podczas gdy tereny położone dalej stanowią 38 proc. zapytań. Podobne trendy zauważalne są w Monachium i Stuttgart.

Również rynek wynajmu doświadcza zmian. Dane za pierwsze miesiące 2024 r. pokazują, że więcej osób poszukuje mieszkań do wynajęcia na przedmieściach niż w samym mieście. To efekt braku przystępnych cenowo mieszkań w metropoliach. Większość osób zmuszona jest poszerzyć poszukiwania o dalsze okolice. Sytuacja dotyczy również Austrii, gdzie studenci musieli wrócić do domu rodzinnego ze względu na wysokie koszty wynajmu.

Choć cena nieruchomości w Niemczech spada, analitycy prognozują powolne ożywienie na rynku w najbliższych latach. Dostępność cenowa nadal pozostaje na niskim poziomie, co może prowadzić do wzrostu popytu i ceny mogą znowu zacząć rosnąć.

The real estate market in Germany has experienced a significant decline in prices, with a 14% decrease in the secondary market compared to the peak in the second quarter of 2022, according to the German statistical office Destatis. This is the largest drop in history. Prices in the primary market have also decreased, although to a lesser extent, with a 1% quarter-on-quarter decline and a 3.2% year-on-year decline.

One interesting trend is the change in Germans’ preferences regarding the location of properties. In the seven largest metropolises, house prices have decreased by 9.1% year-on-year, and apartment prices have decreased by 5.8%. There is a growing interest in rural areas, where prices of single-family and semi-detached houses have decreased by 6.9% year-on-year, and apartment prices by 2.8% year-on-year. There is an observed increase in interest in sparsely populated rural areas, both in terms of property purchases and rentals.

One of the factors influencing these changes is the increasing popularity of rural areas due to good transportation connections with cities. More and more people are looking for alternatives outside the city center, which is particularly noticeable in Berlin. In this city, only 30% of inquiries are about purchasing properties in the city center, while areas located further away account for 38% of inquiries. Similar trends have been observed in Munich and Stuttgart.

The rental market is also experiencing changes. Data from the first months of 2024 show that more people are seeking rental properties in the suburbs rather than in the city itself. This is a result of the lack of affordable housing in the metropolises. Most people are forced to expand their search to further outskirts. This situation also applies to Austria, where students have had to return to their family homes due to high rental costs.

Although property prices in Germany are declining, analysts predict a slow recovery in the market in the coming years. Affordability remains low, which may lead to an increase in demand and prices may begin to rise again.

