Zakwaterowanie dla cudzoziemców w Polsce: wyzwanie dla polityki migracyjnej

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 31 marca, 2024 Miasto 0

Według raportu EWL Group, RentLito oraz Studium Europy Wschodniej UW, w Polsce pracuje obecnie 1,128 miliona zarejestrowanych cudzoziemców. Wśród nich największą grupę stanowią Ukraińcy (759 tysięcy) oraz Białorusini (129 tysięcy), a te liczby stale rosną. Przez ostatni rok liczba cudzoziemców zarejestrowanych w systemie ZUS wzrosła o 64,5 tysiąca, co stanowi wzrost o 6,1% w porównaniu do roku poprzedniego.

W związku z tym, eksperci zauważają rosnące potrzeby związane z zatrudnianiem cudzoziemców i konieczność zapewnienia odpowiednich warunków mieszkaniowych dla pracowników. Dr hab. Mariusz Kowalski ze Studium Europy Wschodniej Uniwersytetu Warszawskiego podkreśla, że kwestie mieszkaniowe powinny być istotnym elementem polityki migracyjnej. Powodzenie przyciągnięcia migrantów pracowniczych do Polski zależy w dużej mierze od dostępności mieszkań, ich cen i komfortu dla pracowników.

Należy również zauważyć, że rynek kwater pracowniczych w Polsce jest szacowany na 180-350 tysięcy łóżek. Wśród tych zakwaterowań eksperci wymieniają hotele pracownicze, lokale z założenia budowane dla cudzoziemców oraz mieszkania i domy na wynajem długoterminowy. Popyt na tego typu lokale szacuje się na około 330-520 tysięcy osób.

Badania pokazują, że prawie trzy czwarte cudzoziemców zatrudnionych w Polsce traktuje kwatery pracownicze jako tymczasowe rozwiązanie na początku zatrudnienia, a następnie dąży do znalezienia własnego mieszkania. Z tego wynika, że miejsce zakwaterowania jest kluczowym czynnikiem w kontekście decyzji o podjęciu pracy dla cudzoziemców.

Jedną z propozycji rozwiązania problemu zakwaterowania cudzoziemców jest wprowadzenie ulg podatkowych dla inwestorów budujących hotele pracownicze oraz ułatwienie budowy mieszkań dostępnych dla pracowników spoza Polski. Należy pamiętać, że migracja zagraniczna stanowi ważny element uzupełnienia braków na rynku pracy w Polsce, wynikających m.in. z kryzysu demograficznego.

Ważne jest dążenie do poprawy jakości zakwaterowania i dostosowanie go do oczekiwań cudzoziemców. Obecnie około 20% pracowników spoza Polski nie jest zadowolonych z warunków mieszkalnych. Stąd konieczność ciągłego doskonalenia oferowanych standardów bytowych dla osób pracujących w Polsce.

Wnioskiem jest, że zagadnienie zakwaterowania dla cudzoziemców jest kluczowe dla sukcesu polityki migracyjnej oraz długoterminowego rozwoju gospodarczego Polski.

According to a report by EWL Group, RentLito, and the Study of Eastern Europe at the University of Warsaw, there are currently 1.128 million registered foreigners working in Poland. Among them, the largest group consists of Ukrainians (759 thousand) and Belarusians (129 thousand), and these numbers are constantly growing. Over the past year, the number of foreigners registered in the Social Insurance Institution (ZUS) system has increased by 64.5 thousand, which represents a 6.1% growth compared to the previous year.

As a result, experts have noticed the growing needs associated with employing foreigners and the necessity of providing suitable housing conditions for workers. Dr. Mariusz Kowalski from the Study of Eastern Europe at the University of Warsaw emphasizes that housing issues should be an important element of migration policy. The success of attracting migrant workers to Poland largely depends on the availability of housing, its prices, and the comfort it offers to workers.

It should also be noted that the market for worker accommodations in Poland is estimated to have between 180,000 and 350,000 beds. Among these accommodations, experts mention worker hotels, premises specifically built for foreigners, as well as long-term rental apartments and houses. The demand for this type of housing is estimated at around 330,000 to 520,000 people.

Research shows that almost three-quarters of foreigners employed in Poland consider worker accommodations as a temporary solution at the beginning of their employment, and later strive to find their own housing. This indicates that the place of accommodation is a crucial factor in the decision-making process for foreigners when considering job opportunities.

One proposal to solve the issue of foreign worker accommodations is to introduce tax incentives for investors building worker hotels and facilitate the construction of housing accessible to non-Polish workers. It is worth remembering that foreign migration is an important element of bridging the labor market gaps in Poland resulting from demographic crises, among other factors.

It is important to strive for improving the quality of accommodation and adapting it to the expectations of foreigners. Currently, about 20% of foreign workers are not satisfied with their living conditions. Hence, there is a necessity for continuously improving the offered living standards for people working in Poland.

The conclusion is that the issue of accommodation for foreigners is crucial for the success of migration policy and the long-term economic development of Poland.