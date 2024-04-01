Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Polacy inwestują w mieszkania na Florydzie, a ceny są niższe niż w Polsce

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 1 kwietnia, 2024

W międzynarodowym badaniu dotyczącym nieruchomości na Florydzie, okazało się, że najwięcej zainteresowanych znaleźli się Polacy, którzy zajęli drugie miejsce. Tuż za nimi uplasowali się Kolumbijczycy, a trzecie miejsce przypadło Francuzom. To ciekawa informacja, która pokazuje, że Polacy są aktywnymi inwestorami na tym rynku.

Według Anny Porowskiej, specjalistki od sprzedaży nieruchomości na Florydzie, nie tylko przedstawiciele polonijnych społeczności w Chicago i Nowym Jorku decydują się na zakup mieszkań na tym stanie. Floryda jest popularnym miejscem także ze względu na sprzyjającą pogodę. Wielu ludzi przenosi się tutaj na zimowe miesiące, by wiosną wrócić do swoich domów. Są oni nazywani „snowbirds”, czyli ptakami przylatującymi zimą.

W okolicach Clearwater i Sarasoty mieszkają również liczni Polonia Amerykańska. Jednak dzięki bezpośrednim połączeniom lotniczym z Warszawą, popularnością cieszą się także Miami, Palm Beach i Orlando. Część Polaków decyduje się na zakup nieruchomości na Florydzie jako inwestycję. Są to zazwyczaj osoby w wieku 30-40 lat, posiadające własne firmy i szukające miejsca do ulokowania swoich pieniędzy.

Podczas pandemii nastąpił ogromny wzrost zainteresowania mieszkaniami na Florydzie, zwłaszcza w Miami. Obecnie sytuacja się nieco ustabilizowała, ale nadal nie brakuje chętnych na zakup nieruchomości. Co więcej, ceny w Miami często są przystępniejsze niż w stolicy Polski. Przykładowo, dwupokojowe mieszkanie na zamkniętym osiedlu dla osób powyżej 55 roku życia można kupić za około 480 tysięcy złotych, podczas gdy w Warszawie za podobne mieszkanie trzeba by zapłacić już 434 tysiące złotych. To interesująca okazja dla osób poszukujących przystępnych cen na rynku nieruchomości.

