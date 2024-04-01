Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Rosnące zainteresowanie Polaków zakupem nieruchomości na Florydzie

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 1 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

Według sondażu przeprowadzonego przez Miami Association of Realtors, Polska pojawiła się po raz pierwszy jako jeden z najbardziej zainteresowanych krajów zakupem nieruchomości na Florydzie. Ta informacja jest niezwykle ciekawa i oznacza rosnącą tendencję Polaków do inwestowania w zagraniczne nieruchomości.

Anna Maria Porowska, polska pośredniczka nieruchomości mieszkająca w USA, potwierdza tę tendencję i zauważa, że większość polskich klientów pragnie mieszkać blisko wody. Przeprowadzając się na Florydę, Polacy często wybierają okolice takie jak Clearwater czy Sarasota, a także popularne miejsca takie jak Miami, Palm Beach czy Orlando.

Jednym z głównych powodów tego zainteresowania jest korzystniejsza cena nieruchomości w porównaniu do rynku w Warszawie. Porowska podaje przykład dwupokojowego mieszkania na zamkniętym osiedlu dla osób powyżej 55. roku życia, które można kupić za 120 tysięcy dolarów, czyli około 480 tysięcy złotych. W przypadku mieszkania do remontu, cena może wynosić nawet 100 tysięcy dolarów.

Co więcej, Polacy w różnym wieku decydują się na taką inwestycję. Wielu 30- i 40-latków chce ulokować swoje oszczędności, a Floryda wydaje się atrakcyjnym miejscem do osiedlenia się na stałe lub na czas letnich wakacji.

Zainteresowanie Polaków zakupem nieruchomości na Florydzie stanowi wyjątkową okazję do rozwoju rynku nieruchomości zarówno dla polskich, jak i amerykańskich pośredników. Ta tendencja może otworzyć wiele nowych możliwości biznesowych oraz dostarczyć Polakom inwestycji o wysokim potencjale zwrotu.

The real estate industry in Poland is experiencing a growing trend of Poles investing in properties abroad, particularly in Florida. According to a survey conducted by the Miami Association of Realtors, Poland has emerged as one of the countries with a high interest in purchasing real estate in Florida. This newfound interest signifies a growing tendency among Poles to invest in foreign properties.

Anna Maria Porowska, a Polish real estate agent residing in the United States, confirms this trend and notes that most Polish clients desire to live close to the water. When relocating to Florida, Poles often choose areas such as Clearwater and Sarasota, as well as popular cities like Miami, Palm Beach, and Orlando.

One of the main reasons for this interest is the more favorable property prices compared to the Warsaw market. Porowska provides an example of a two-bedroom apartment in a gated community for individuals over 55 years of age, which can be purchased for $120,000, approximately 480,000 PLN. In the case of a fixer-upper apartment, the price could be as low as $100,000.

Furthermore, Poles of various age groups are opting for such investments. Many individuals in their 30s and 40s are looking to invest their savings, and Florida appears to be an attractive place to settle permanently or spend summer vacations.

The interest of Poles in purchasing real estate in Florida presents a unique opportunity for the development of the real estate market for both Polish and American brokers. This trend can open up many new business possibilities and provide Poles with high-potential return on investment opportunities.

For more information on the real estate market in Florida, you can visit the website of the Florida Realtors Association. This organization provides insights, market forecasts, and resources related to the real estate industry in Florida.