Tłumy warszawiaków podziwiają nowy most na Wiśle

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 1 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

W miniony czwartek wieczorem odbyło się uroczyste otwarcie mostu pieszo-rowerowego łączącego oba brzegi Wisły w Warszawie. Na wysokości ul. Karowej na Powiślu i ul. Okrzei na Pradze został przedstawiony nowy obiekt, który już teraz staje się prawdziwą wizytówką miasta.

„Jestem zachwycony tym pięknym mostem, który stanowi nową ikonę Warszawy” – mówi prezydent stolicy Rafał Trzaskowski.

Most wywołał również duże zainteresowanie mieszkańców. Od czwartku tłumy warszawiaków z obu stron Wisły przemierzają go każdego dnia i wieczora.

Nie tylko na uroczyste otwarcie licznie przybyli warszawiacy, lecz również w niedzielę most cieszył się ogromną popularnością. Spacerowicze, rowerzyści i biegacze spotykają się na nowym obiekcie, aby podziwiać malownicze widoki, jakie oferuje.

Most stanowi dogodne połączenie między Powiślem a Pragą, ułatwiając mieszkańcom komunikację i przemieszczanie się z jednej części miasta do drugiej. Szczególnie w godzinach szczytu, gdy jest dużo ruchu drogowego, piesi i rowerzyści z pewnością docenią tę nową infrastrukturę.

Nie tylko jest to ważny element transportowy, ale także nowa atrakcja turystyczna Warszawy. Most stanowi doskonały punkt widokowy, z którego można podziwiać panoramę miasta i przepływającą Wisłę.

Nowy most na Wiśle okazał się nie tylko praktycznym połączeniem dla mieszkańców, ale również nowym miejscem spotkań i rekreacji. Wielu warszawiaków korzysta z tej możliwości, aby spędzać czas na świeżym powietrzu i cieszyć się pięknem swojego miasta. Jest to z pewnością jeden z najważniejszych projektów w infrastrukturze stolicy, który przyczynia się do poprawy jakości życia mieszkańców.

