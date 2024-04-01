Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Zmiany w budowie: Nowe przepisy dla deweloperów

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 1 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

W poniedziałek weszło w życie rozporządzenie opóźniające termin wdrożenia rozwiązań przeciwdziałających tak zwanej patodeweloperce. Pierwotnie przepisy miały zacząć obowiązywać od początku kwietnia, nowy termin to 1 sierpnia 2024 roku. Ministerstwo Rozwoju i Technologii, które jest autorem rozporządzenia, tłumaczyło, że zmiana terminu jest odpowiedzią na potrzeby zgłaszane przez jednostki samorządu terytorialnego.

Ministerstwo Rozwoju i Technologii podkreśla, że przesunięcie terminu wejścia w życie nowych regulacji jest rezultatem uwag i postulatów zgłaszanych przez jednostki samorządu terytorialnego. Nowe przepisy mają dać deweloperom więcej czasu na modyfikacje dokumentacji oraz ukończenie projektów inwestycyjnych.

Zgodnie z nowymi przepisami, które mają obowiązywać od 1 sierpnia 2024 roku, wprowadzono szereg zmian dotyczących warunków technicznych budynków. Między innymi, zwiększono minimalną odległość od granicy działki dla budynków mieszkalnych wielorodzinnych o wysokości ponad 4 kondygnacje. Dotąd było to minimum 3 metry dla ścian bez okien lub drzwi oraz 4 metry dla ścian z oknami lub drzwiami. Teraz odległość ta wyniesie 5 metrów.

Rozporządzenie obejmuje również przepisy dotyczące powierzchni placów zabaw. W budynkach lub zespołach budynków powyżej 20 mieszkań będą musiały występować place zabaw o minimalnej powierzchni 20 m2. W zależności od liczby mieszkań, dopuszczalna powierzchnia placu zabaw będzie się zwiększać.

Przepisy wprowadzają również nowe wymagania dotyczące przegród pomiędzy balkonami. W przypadku, gdy na jednej płycie balkonowej zostaną wykonane więcej niż jeden balkon, konieczne będzie zastosowanie przegrody o określonej wysokości i szerokości, oraz odpowiedniej przepuszczalności światła.

Nowe przepisy mają na celu poprawę jakości i bezpieczeństwa budynków, a także uwzględnienie potrzeb mieszkańców oraz deweloperów. Przesunięcie terminu wejścia w życie regulacji pozwoli na dokładniejsze dostosowanie projektów inwestycyjnych do nowych wymagań.

According to the recently implemented regulation, the deadline for the implementation of measures to prevent so-called „patodeweloperka” has been delayed. Originally, the provisions were supposed to come into force at the beginning of April, but the new deadline is now set for August 1, 2024. The Ministry of Development and Technology, which is the author of the regulation, explained that the change in the deadline is in response to the needs expressed by local government units.

The Ministry of Development and Technology emphasizes that the adjustment of the implementation deadline for the new regulations is a result of the observations and demands made by local government units. The new provisions are intended to give developers more time for modifications to documentation and completion of investment projects.

According to the new regulations, which are set to be enforced from August 1, 2024, a number of changes regarding the technical conditions of buildings have been introduced. For instance, the minimum distance from the plot boundary for multi-story residential buildings over 4 floors has been increased. Previously, it was a minimum of 3 meters for walls without windows or doors, and 4 meters for walls with windows or doors. Now, this distance will be 5 meters.

The regulation also includes provisions concerning the size of playgrounds. Buildings or complexes with more than 20 apartments will be required to have playgrounds with a minimum area of 20 square meters. The permissible area of the playground will increase depending on the number of apartments.

The new provisions also introduce new requirements for partitions between balconies. In the case where more than one balcony is constructed on a single balcony slab, it will be necessary to install a partition with specific height, width, and light transmittance.

The aim of the new regulations is to improve the quality and safety of buildings while taking into account the needs of residents and developers. The extension of the implementation deadline will allow for a more precise adjustment of investment projects to the new requirements.

