Nowe plany inwestycyjne dla terenu Uniwersamu w Toruniu

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 2 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

Przez wiele lat teren byłego Uniwersamu w Toruniu był przedmiotem sporu sądowego między firmą Bresse Pol-Invest a Irlandzką Grupą Inwestycyjną. Ostatecznie, po długotrwałej batalii sądowej, firma Bresse Pol-Invest uzyskała prawo do budynku, a hipoteka zaciągnięta przez IGI została wykreślona z księgi wieczystej. Jednak dopiero niedawno ogłoszono najnowsze plany inwestycyjne dla tego terenu.

Przełom w sprawie Uniwersamu został ogłoszony przez Toruńskie Centrum Wsparcia Biznesu. Właściciele dwóch sąsiadujących działek, o łącznej powierzchni ponad 2 ha, na których obecnie znajduje się budynek Uniwersamu, doszli do porozumienia w sprawie wspólnej inwestycji. Po wielu latach zastanowień i dyskusji, prywatni właściciele postanowili wreszcie zagospodarować ten teren.

Na spotkaniu z władzami miejskimi, które odbyło się niedawno, własciciele przedstawili swoje plany. W ramach inwestycji przewiduje się poprawę skomunikowania targowiska poprzez wybudowanie drogi lokalnej południowej strony terenu. Ponadto, zamierzenia inwestycyjne będą poddane konsultacjom pod kątem architektonicznym, proceduralnym i biznesowym.

Ta inicjatywa ma na celu przywrócenie życia temu opuszczonemu obszarowi. Budynek Uniwersamu, który przez wiele lat popadał w ruinę, zyska nowe przeznaczenie, a teren wokół niego zostanie odpowiednio zagospodarowany. To niewątpliwie pozytywna wiadomość dla mieszkańców Torunia i okolicznych przedsiębiorców, którzy mogą oczekiwać na rozwój i ożywienie tej części miasta.

Nowe plany inwestycyjne dla terenu Uniwersamu to kolejny krok w kierunku poprawy stanu tej nieruchomości i stworzenia nowych możliwości dla lokalnej społeczności. Mamy nadzieję, że ta inwestycja przyczyni się do ożywienia tego obszaru i przyniesie korzyści zarówno właścicielom działek, jak i mieszkańcom miasta.

The announcement of the new investment plans for the former Uniwersam in Toruń marks a breakthrough in the long-standing dispute between Bresse Pol-Invest and the Irish Investment Group. After a prolonged legal battle, Bresse Pol-Invest has obtained the rights to the building, and the mortgage taken out by IGI has been removed from the land register. However, it is only recently that the latest investment plans for the site have been unveiled.

The Toruń Business Support Center has revealed the breakthrough regarding Uniwersam. The owners of two neighboring plots, with a total area of over 2 hectares, on which the Uniwersam building currently stands, have reached an agreement regarding a joint investment. After years of contemplation and discussions, the private owners have finally decided to develop this area.

During a recent meeting with the municipal authorities, the owners presented their plans. The investment includes improving the connectivity of the market by constructing a local road on the southern side of the site. Furthermore, the investment intentions will undergo consultations regarding architectural, procedural, and business aspects.

This initiative aims to revive this abandoned area. The Uniwersam building, which has been in a state of ruin for many years, will be given a new purpose, and the area around it will be appropriately developed. This undoubtedly brings positive news for the residents of Toruń and local entrepreneurs, who can expect the growth and revitalization of this part of the city.

The new investment plans for the Uniwersam site are another step towards improving the condition of this property and creating new opportunities for the local community. We hope that this investment will contribute to the revival of this area and bring benefits to both the plot owners and the city residents.