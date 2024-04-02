Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Nowy apartamentowiec przy Garbarach zmienia się dla lepszego

2 kwietnia, 2024

Planowany apartamentowiec przy Garbarach, którego budowę już opisaliśmy, przeszedł nieznaczne zmiany od czasu naszego ostatniego artykułu. Aktualizacja projektu, wizualizacje oraz nowe informacje na temat inwestycji wprowadzają nową perspektywę na ten obiekt.

W grudniu informowaliśmy, że firma Proxin Development jest odpowiedzialna za tę inwestycję, nazwaną „Kapitanat Garbary”. Obecnie wiemy, że firma Mardom będzie odpowiedzialna za budowę budynku. 76 mieszkań oraz 3 lokale usługowe znajdą się w tym obiekcie, który zaplanowano na początek 2026 roku. Dodatkowo przewidziano 3-poziomowy parking podziemny, aby spełnić potrzeby mieszkańców.

Warto zwrócić uwagę na zmiany w wyglądzie budynku. Elewacja apartamentowca ma teraz inny kolor, ale wciąż część budynku „wisząca” nad sąsiednim zabytkiem – budynkiem Kapitanatu – pozostaje niezmieniona. Projekt ten budzi kontrowersje, podobnie jak wcześniejszy pomysł w tym miejscu. Wiele osób nie zgadza się z jego wysokością i ogólną koncepcją.

Mimo to, sprzedaż mieszkań rozpoczęła się w marcu i ceny za metr kwadratowy mają się wahać od 14 do 20 tysięcy złotych. To duża inwestycja, która przyciąga uwagę potencjalnych nabywców i budzi różne opinie wśród mieszkańców. Ciekawe jest, jakie jest Wasze zdanie na ten temat?

Budowa tego apartamentowca jest kolejnym etapem w rozwoju tej dzielnicy. Biorąc pod uwagę zmieniający się krajobraz urbanistyczny Poznania, ciekawie jest obserwować, jak nowe inwestycje kształtują przestrzeń miasta. Ostateczny efekt budowy „Kapitanatu Garbary” wciąż pozostaje nieznany, ale jesteśmy pewni, że będzie to znaczący dodatek do architektury Poznania.

The planned apartment building at Garbary, whose construction we have already described, has undergone slight changes since our last article. The updated project, visualizations, and new information about the investment bring a new perspective to this property.

In December, we reported that Proxin Development is responsible for this investment, named „Kapitanat Garbary”. We now know that Mardom will be responsible for the construction of the building. The object, planned for the beginning of 2026, will consist of 76 apartments and 3 commercial premises. Additionally, a 3-level underground parking lot has been planned to meet the needs of the residents.

It is worth noting the changes in the appearance of the building. The facade of the apartment building now has a different color, but the part of the building that „hangs” over the neighboring historic Kapitanat building remains unchanged. This project has raised controversies, similar to the previous idea for this location. Many people disagree with its height and overall concept.

Nevertheless, the sale of apartments started in March, and the prices per square meter are expected to range from 14,000 to 20,000 Polish zlotys. This significant investment is attracting the attention of potential buyers and sparking different opinions among the residents. We are curious to know your thoughts on this matter.

The construction of this apartment building is another stage in the development of this district. Considering the changing urban landscape of Poznan, it is interesting to observe how new investments shape the city’s space. The final outcome of the „Kapitanat Garbary” construction project remains unknown, but we are confident that it will be a significant addition to the architecture of Poznan.