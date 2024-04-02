Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Premiera nowej inwestycji mieszkaniowej „Ogrody Polne” już w sobotę

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 2 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

W najbliższą sobotę odbędzie się premiera sprzedaży nowej inwestycji mieszkaniowej „Ogrody Polne” w Poznaniu. Ta nowa, kameralna inwestycja znajduje się w Północnej części miasta, w bliskiej odległości od ulicy Naramowickiej. Jednak to nie jedyna zaleta tej lokalizacji.

„Ogrody Polne” oferują doskonałą lokalizację, która zapewni przyszłym mieszkańcom szybką komunikację z różnymi dzielnicami miasta. Dzięki sąsiedztwu Poznańskiego Szybkiego Tramwaju (PST) podróżowanie po mieście będzie niezwykle wygodne i efektywne. Inwestycja znajduje się także w pobliżu Kampusu Morasko, co czyni ją idealną dla studentów i pracowników uczelni.

Ale to nie wszystko. „Ogrody Polne” są również otoczone pięknymi terenami zielonymi. Bliskość rzeki Warty oraz rezerwatu Żurawiniec pozwoli mieszkańcom cieszyć się aktywnym czasem spędzanym na świeżym powietrzu. Dodatkowo, wokół inwestycji znajdują się sklepy, placówki edukacyjne, obiekty sportowe oraz ośrodki opieki zdrowotnej. Pełni rozwinięta infrastruktura handlowo-usługowa jest zatem na wyciągnięcie ręki.

W ramach inwestycji „Ogrody Polne” powstanie 152 funkcjonalne i przestronne lokale mieszkalne. Pierwszy etap obejmuje cztery budynki dwu i trzypiętrowe, w których znajdą się 72 mieszkania o różnych powierzchniach i układach. Apartamenty na parterze będą miały duże ogródki, natomiast mieszkania na wyższych piętrach będą miały balkony lub tarasy, co zapewni dodatkową przestrzeń do relaksu.

Cała inwestycja będzie spełniać wysokie standardy deweloperskie. Na terenie osiedla zostaną także wybudowane miejsca parkingowe, zarówno podziemne, jak i naziemne. Dodatkowo, dla miłośników rowerów przewidziano dedykowane rowerownie.

„Ogrody Polne” to idealne miejsce dla osób szukających nowego domu dla siebie i swojej rodziny. Nie tylko zapewnia doskonałe warunki do życia, ale też jest inwestycją o dużym potencjale inwestycyjnym. Jeśli jesteś zainteresowany, skontaktuj się z biurem sprzedaży i dowiedz się więcej!

