Sprzeciw wobec flipperów: Czy to naprawdę walka o sprawiedliwość?

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 2 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

Okazuje się, że w ostatnich czasach pojawiła się pewna kontrowersja – walka między zwolennikami sprawiedliwości a… flipperami. Choć może to brzmieć dziwnie, ta sytuacja jest podobna do wielu wcześniejszych przepychanek ideologicznych. Ostatnio pojawił się trend, w którym grupy ludzi jednoczą się w celu przeciwdziałania niechcianym trendom lub zjawiskom.

Czy walka o mieszkania jest pozbawiona sensu? Nie do końca. Musimy jednak zadać sobie pytanie, czy flippery są wrogiem numer jeden w tej kwestii.

Robert Gwiazdowski, w najnowszym odcinku podcastu video „Gwiazdowski mówi Interii”, porusza ten temat. Zamiast cytatów przytaczamy jego zdanie na ten temat: flippery, które utrudniają zdobycie własnych mieszkań przez ludzi, są jedynym wrogiem, który warto zwalczać.

Wydaje się, że sprawiedliwość i postęp są dla niektórych priorytetem, ale czy wytykanie flipperom palcami naprawdę przyniesie zamierzony skutek?

Warto zastanowić się czy walka o mieszkania, która od lat toczy się na różnych frontach, nie powinna skupić się na innych, bardziej istotnych kwestiach. Może konieczne jest spojrzenie na szerszy obraz i poszukiwanie innych rozwiązań, które wpłynęłyby pozytywnie na dostęp do mieszkań dla większej liczby osób.

Każda walka ma swoje argumenty i przeciwników. Jednak ważne jest, aby nie tracić z pola widzenia głównego celu – sprawiedliwości i postępu. Być może, zamiast skupiać się na flipperach, warto byłoby poszukać innowacyjnych rozwiązań, które przybliżą nas do osiągnięcia tego celu.

