Trzęsienie ziemi na rynku najmu: Czy to początek nowego trendu?

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 2 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

Rynek najmu mieszkań doświadczył znacznego trzęsienia ziemi w ostatnim czasie, zgodnie z raportem Expandera i Rentier.io. Stoimy przed faktami – w lutym ceny najmu spadły aż w 14 z 17 badanych miast, osiągając rekordowe 1,93% obniżki miesięcznej. To prawdziwe tsunami na rynku, które wywołuje nie tylko obawy, ale i pytania – czy to początek nowego trendu?

Dotychczas rynek najmu cechowała relatywna stabilność, a nawet niewielkie wzrosty. Jednak w lutym tego roku sytuacja diametralnie się zmieniła. Po raz pierwszy od publikacji raportów raportów Expandera (od marca 2019 r.), odnotowano spadki stawek w aż 14 miastach. Częstochowa, Radom i Toruń szczególnie mocno odczuły spadki, odpowiednio o 6,8%, 6,2% i 5,1%. Tylko trzy miasta, mianowicie Katowice, Łódź i Sosnowiec, uniknęły obniżek. Średnia miesięczna zmiana wyniosła zatem aż 1,93%, co jest rekordową liczbą w historii publikacji tych raportów.

Mimo spadków, trzeba jednak zaznaczyć, że koszty najmu nadal są wyższe niż rok temu, przeważnie o 1,15%. Wyjątkiem jest Białystok, gdzie stawki wzrosły o 7,8%, i Wrocław, gdzie spadły o 4,8%.

Czy to tylko chwilowa fala obniżek czy początek nowego trendu? Trudno na razie powiedzieć. Podobne sytuacje miały już miejsce we wrześniu i październiku 2023 r., jednak trwały zaledwie dwa miesiące. Niepewność budzi również fakt, że liczba nowych ofert wynajmu w lutym była niższa niż w styczniu, co niekorzystnie wpływa na sytuację najemców. Tylko kolejne miesiące pozwolą nam ocenić, czy mieszkańcy wynajmowanych mieszkań mogą liczyć na długotrwałą poprawę sytuacji.

Warto zwrócić uwagę także na drugi aspekt tej sytuacji – spadek rentowności inwestycji w mieszkania na wynajem. Obniżki cen najmu w połączeniu z rosnącymi cenami nieruchomości przyczyniają się do malejącej rentowności takich inwestycji. Według analiz, w lutym rentowność inwestycji netto wyniosła 4,75%, w porównaniu do 4,98% w styczniu. Oczywiście, warto pamiętać, że to dotyczy jedynie zakupów dokonanych w lutym tego roku, a inwestycje sprzed kilku lat mogły przynieść znacznie większe zyski.

Podsumowując, rynek najmu mieszkań doświadcza obecnie znaczących zmian. Spadki cen najmu w wielu miastach mogą wskazywać na nowy trend, jednak trzeba poczekać na kolejne miesiące, aby to potwierdzić. Z drugiej strony, inwestycje w mieszkania na wynajem stają się mniej rentowne, co ma związek z gwałtownym wzrostem cen nieruchomości. Sytuacja na rynku najmu nadal jest niepewna, ale z pewnością ma to istotny wpływ na decyzje zarówno najemców, jak i inwestorów.

The rental housing market has recently experienced a significant earthquake, according to a report by Expander and Rentier.io. We are faced with the facts – in February, rental prices fell in 14 out of the 17 cities surveyed, reaching a record decrease of 1.93% monthly. This is a true tsunami in the market, which raises not only concerns but also questions – is this the beginning of a new trend?

So far, the rental market has been characterized by relative stability, and even slight increases. However, in February of this year, the situation changed dramatically. For the first time since the publication of Expander’s reports (since March 2019), decreases in rates were recorded in as many as 14 cities. Częstochowa, Radom, and Toruń felt the declines particularly strongly, with decreases of 6.8%, 6.2%, and 5.1% respectively. Only three cities, namely Katowice, Łódź, and Sosnowiec, avoided decreases. The average monthly change therefore amounted to a record 1.93%, which is the highest number in the history of publishing these reports.

Despite the declines, it should be noted that rental costs are still higher than a year ago, usually by 1.15%. An exception is Białystok, where rates increased by 7.8%, and Wrocław, where they decreased by 4.8%.

Is this just a temporary wave of declines or the beginning of a new trend? It is difficult to say at the moment. Similar situations occurred in September and October 2023, but lasted only two months. The uncertainty is also raised by the fact that the number of new rental offers in February was lower than in January, which unfavorably affects the tenants’ situation. Only the coming months will allow us to assess whether tenants of rented apartments can expect a long-term improvement in the situation.

It is also worth noting the second aspect of this situation – the decrease in the profitability of investments in rental apartments. Rental price reductions combined with rising property prices contribute to decreasing profitability of such investments. According to analysis, in February the net investment yield amounted to 4.75%, compared to 4.98% in January. Of course, it is important to remember that this only applies to purchases made in February of this year, and investments made several years ago may have generated significantly higher profits.

In summary, the rental housing market is currently experiencing significant changes. The decrease in rental prices in many cities may indicate a new trend, but we have to wait for the coming months to confirm this. On the other hand, investments in rental apartments are becoming less profitable, which is related to the sharp increase in property prices. The situation in the rental market is still uncertain, but it certainly has a significant impact on the decisions of both tenants and investors.