Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Wizytówka miasta

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 2 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

Spółka AP Marchewka Investment z Wrocławia planuje przeprowadzić gruntowną modernizację działki, którą niedawno zakupiła od Orpea Polska. Celem inwestora jest bliska współpraca z poznańską marką VOX, a na terenie działki mają powstać budynki mieszkalne oraz usługowe. Przedsięwzięcie ma na celu stworzenie przestrzeni miastotwórczej i otwarcie planowane jest na najbliższy kwartał.

Projekt ten ma na celu nie tylko stworzenie atrakcyjnej przestrzeni dla mieszkańców kompleksu, ale również dla wszystkich Poznaniaków i przyjezdnych. Inwestor ma ambicje, aby teren ten stał się kolejną wizytówką miasta, wpływając pozytywnie na charakter i klimat centrum. Zamierzenia te zostały przekazane przez Piotra Wit Voelkela, właściciela marki VOX.

Transakcja obejmowała ponad hektar ziemi między ulicami Szkolną, Kozią i Podgórną. W skład kompleksu wchodzi m.in. czteropiętrowy gmach byłego szpitala oraz skrzydło dawnego klasztoru karmelitanek. Sprzedaż nieruchomości w Poznaniu jest realizacją decyzji podjętej przez Orpea Polska w 2022 roku. Jej celem jest sprzedaż części nieruchomości i dalszy rozwój historycznego centrum Poznania. Beata Leszczyńska, prezeska zarządu Orpea Polska jest przekonana, że inwestycja zostanie przyjęta z przychylnością przez mieszkańców miasta.

Na terenie inwestycji obowiązuje miejscowy plan zagospodarowania przestrzennego, który przewiduje możliwość powstania zarówno mieszkań, jak i lokali usługowych. Inwestor planuje skoncentrować się na segment premium, wykluczając mikroapartamenty, aby odpowiedzieć na obawy lokalnej społeczności.

Przed rozpoczęciem modernizacji, zostanie przeprowadzony konkurs na wyłonienie pracowni architektonicznej, która stworzy projekt kompleksu. Ważne jest również podkreślenie, że obiekty przy ulicach Szkolnej, Koziej i Podgórnej są objęte ochroną konserwatorską.

Przyszła modernizacja działki ma ogromny potencjał przyciągnięcia uwagi i stworzenia nowego, atrakcyjnego miejsca na mapie Poznania. Zdaniem inwestora, ta inicjatywa ma szanse stać się prawdziwą wizytówką miasta, przyciągającą zarówno mieszkańców, jak i turystów.

The planned modernization project by AP Marchewka Investment in Wrocław aims to create a vibrant space for residential and commercial buildings in collaboration with the renowned Poznań brand, VOX. The project is expected to transform the area into a cityscape and is set to open in the next quarter.

The investor not only strives to create an attractive space for residents but also for all inhabitants and visitors of Poznań. The ambition is for this area to become another landmark for the city, positively influencing the character and atmosphere of the center. Piotr Wit Voelkel, the owner of the VOX brand, has expressed these intentions.

The transaction included over a hectare of land between Szkolna, Kozią, and Podgórną streets. The complex consists of a four-story former hospital building and a wing of the former Carmelite convent. Orpea Polska made the decision to sell the property in Poznań in 2022 as part of its plans to sell some of its properties and further develop the historic center of Poznań. Beata Leszczyńska, the CEO of Orpea Polska, is confident that the investment will be well-received by the city’s residents.

The investment site is subject to a local spatial development plan that allows for the construction of both residential and commercial properties. The investor plans to focus on the premium segment and exclude micro-apartments to address the concerns of the local community.

Before the modernization begins, a competition will be held to select an architectural firm that will create the design for the complex. It is important to note that the buildings located on Szkolna, Kozią, and Podgórna streets are under conservation protection.

The future modernization of the site has the potential to attract attention and create a new, attractive place on the map of Poznań. According to the investor, this initiative has the chance to become a true landmark for the city, attracting both residents and tourists.