Zainteresowanie mieszkaniami w Polsce maleje, ale ceny nadal rosną

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 2 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

Obecnie eksperci przyznają, że popyt na mieszkania w Polsce jest coraz mniejszy. Zaskakujące jest jednak to, że mimo tego faktu ceny mieszkań nie spadają. Deweloperzy wykorzystują tę sytuację i oczekują uruchomienia programu „Mieszkanie na start”, który ma zwiększyć liczbę zainteresowanych zakupem własnego mieszkania. Wciąż wzrastające ceny mieszkań są widoczne w raporcie Expandera i Rentier.io, który porównał styczeń i luty 2021 roku. Największy wzrost cen odnotowano w Katowicach (+7,7%), Sosnowcu (+5,8%) i Rzeszowie (+4,7%). Tylko cztery miasta odnotowały spadek cen: Radom (-3,9%), Białystok (-3,7%), Szczecin (-0,6%) i Gdynia (-0,3%).

W porównaniu rok do roku wszystkie miasta odnotowały wzrost cen mieszkań. Największy wzrost odbył się w Krakowie, gdzie ceny wzrosły o 39%. W Katowicach wzrost wyniósł 29%, a w Warszawie 28%.

Niestety, dane statystyczne wykazują, że zainteresowanie kredytami hipotecznymi w Polsce jest niewielkie. W lutym br. zostało złożonych tylko 26 tysięcy wniosków o kredyt, podczas gdy na koniec ubiegłego roku było to średnio 42 tysiące miesięcznie. Eksperci wskazują, że uruchomienie programu „Mieszkanie na start” będzie miało kluczowy wpływ na sytuację kredytową, a prawdopodobnie spowoduje wzrost popytu na hipoteki. Jednakże istnieje ryzyko, że oprocentowanie kredytów hipotecznych pozostanie na wysokim poziomie, co może wpływać negatywnie na decyzje klientów.

„Mieszkanie na start” to program rządowy, który przewiduje dopłaty do kredytów hipotecznych przez 10 lat. Wprowadzenie tego programu ma na celu umożliwienie osobom zaciągającym kredyt skorzystanie z niższego oprocentowania, co przekłada się na niższą miesięczną ratę. Program ma zostać uruchomiony w drugiej połowie bieżącego roku.

The housing market in Poland is currently experiencing a decrease in demand, but surprisingly, housing prices are not dropping. Developers are taking advantage of this situation and are anticipating the launch of the „Mieszkanie na start” program, which aims to increase the number of interested buyers. According to a report by Expander and Rentier.io, housing prices have continued to rise in January and February 2021. The largest price increases were seen in Katowice (+7.7%), Sosnowiec (+5.8%), and Rzeszów (+4.7%). Only four cities saw a decrease in prices: Radom (-3.9%), Białystok (-3.7%), Szczecin (-0.6%), and Gdynia (-0.3%).

When comparing year-on-year data, all cities experienced an increase in housing prices. The highest increase was recorded in Krakow, where prices rose by 39%. In Katowice, the increase was 29%, and in Warsaw, it was 28%.

Unfortunately, statistical data shows that interest in mortgage loans in Poland is relatively low. In February of this year, only 26,000 loan applications were submitted, compared to an average of 42,000 per month at the end of last year. Experts point out that the launch of the „Mieszkanie na start” program will have a significant impact on the mortgage situation and is likely to increase demand for mortgages. However, there is a risk that the interest rates on mortgage loans will remain high, which could negatively affect customers’ decisions.

The „Mieszkanie na start” program is a government initiative that provides subsidies for mortgage loans over a period of 10 years. The introduction of this program aims to allow borrowers to take advantage of lower interest rates, resulting in lower monthly installments. The program is set to be launched in the second half of this year.

For more information on the housing market in Poland and related issues, you can visit Expander and Rentier.io. These sources provide comprehensive reports on housing prices, market trends, and forecasts for the industry.