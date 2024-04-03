Alternatywne wykorzystanie ogródka w mieszkaniu na sprzedaż w Warszawie

Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 3 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

Na warszawskim rynku nieruchomości pojawiła się nietypowa oferta, która wzbudziła sporo kontrowersji. Chodzi o mieszkanie z ogródkiem znajdujące się przy ulicy Szarych Szeregów. Mimo pewnych niedogodności, deweloper łączy tę inwestycję z luksusem i przemyślanymi rozwiązaniami architektonicznymi.

Ogródek, który jest dostępny z mieszkania na niskim parterze, budzi jednak pewne wątpliwości. Ma zaledwie metr szerokości i jest kilka metrów długi. Co więcej, jego usytuowanie nie gwarantuje prywatności, ponieważ wychodzi wprost na ulicę.

„Gazeta Wyborcza” opisała ten ogródek jako skrajnie niefunkcjonalny. Ze względu na swoje rozmiary, nie spełnia on oczekiwań jako miejsce relaksu czy odpoczynku. Internauci szybko zareagowali na tę nietypową ofertę, komentując ją ironicznie.

Firma Totalbud, odpowiedzialna za budowę bloku La Wola, stwierdziła, że ogródek ten jest jedynie „alternatywnym, niedokończonym wejściem”. Ostateczne przeznaczenie i użytkowanie ogródka pozostaje zatem w gestii przyszłego właściciela. Może on zdecydować, czy wykorzystać go jako przestrzeń usługową, biurową czy mieszkaniową.

W tej chwili trwają negocjacje z biurem notarialnym oraz pracownią ortopedyczną, co sugeruje, że ostatecznie ogródek będzie pełnił funkcję usługową. Deweloper twierdzi również, że istnieje możliwość zasadzenia trawy lub przekształcenia go w zwykły chodnik.

Ta nietypowa oferta pokazuje, że deweloperzy starają się wprowadzać innowacyjne rozwiązania w mieszkaniach i przestrzeniach zewnętrznych. Niezależnie od kontrowersji, decyzja o zakupie takiego mieszkania z ogródkiem należy do potencjalnego nabywcy, który będzie miał możliwość wybrania alternatywnego sposobu wykorzystania tej przestrzeni.

The housing market in Warsaw is experiencing an unusual offer that has sparked controversy. It involves an apartment with a small garden located on Szarych Szeregów Street. Despite some inconveniences, the developer combines this investment with luxury and well-thought-out architectural solutions.

However, the garden, which is accessible from the ground floor apartment, raises some doubts. It is only one meter wide and a few meters long. Furthermore, its location does not guarantee privacy as it faces directly onto the street.

The publication „Gazeta Wyborcza” described this garden as extremely non-functional. Due to its size, it does not meet expectations as a place of relaxation or rest. Internet users quickly reacted to this unusual offer, commenting on it ironically.

Totalbud, the company responsible for constructing La Wola block, stated that this garden is only an „alternative, unfinished entrance”. The final purpose and use of the garden therefore remain at the discretion of the future owner. They can decide whether to use it as a commercial, office, or residential space.

Negotiations are currently underway with a notary office and an orthopedic practice, suggesting that the garden will ultimately serve a commercial purpose. The developer also claims that there is a possibility of planting grass or transforming it into a regular sidewalk.

This unique offer shows that developers are trying to introduce innovative solutions in apartments and outdoor spaces. Despite the controversy, the decision to purchase such an apartment with a garden lies with the potential buyer, who will have the opportunity to choose an alternative way to use this space.

