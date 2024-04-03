Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Ceny nieruchomości w okolicach Poznania – różnice, których nie można przeoczyć

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 3 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

Portal ogłoszeniowy nieruchomosci-online.pl niedawno opublikował zestawienie cen ofertowych nieruchomości w marcu. Najbardziej zaskakujące wyniki pokazują, że ceny nieruchomości w niektórych okolicach Poznania mogą znacznie odbiegać od cen w samym Poznaniu.

Okazuje się, że średnia cena ofertowa za metr kwadratowy mieszkania na rynku wtórnym w gminach Czerwonak, Kórnik i Mosina jest o ponad 3 tysiące złotych niższa niż w stolicy regionu. Dzięki temu osoby poszukujące mieszkania mają okazję znacznie zaoszczędzić, decydując się na zakup poza granicami miasta.

Największe zaskoczenie przynosi jednak porównanie cen działek budowlanych. W Poznaniu za metr kwadratowy trzeba było zapłacić średnio 584 złote. Niemniej jednak, okazało się, że najdroższe działki budowlane znajdują się nie w Poznaniu, a w gminach Dopiewo, Tarnowo Podgórne i Czerwonak. Warto zauważyć, że różnica w cenach jest znaczna – aż o 151 złote dołożyć trzeba w Poznaniu w porównaniu do Dopiewa.

Niezależnie od tego, czy szukasz mieszkania czy działki pod budowę domu, to zestawienie jest niezwykle przydatne. Każdy, kto myśli o zakupie nieruchomości w okolicach Poznania, powinien wziąć pod uwagę te informacje. Dzięki nim można bowiem znaleźć tańszą alternatywę bez konieczności rezygnacji z bliskości stolicy regionu.

Ważne jest jednak pamiętać, że ceny nieruchomości to tylko jedna strona medalu. Na równi ważne są również inne czynniki, takie jak dostęp do infrastruktury, komunikacja czy usługi. Przed podjęciem ostatecznej decyzji warto zatem dokładnie zastanowić się, jakie czynniki są dla nas najważniejsze.

The real estate industry in the Poznan region has recently seen surprising variations in property prices, as highlighted in a recent report by the property classifieds portal nieruchomosci-online.pl. The data revealed that in some areas surrounding Poznan, property prices can significantly deviate from those within the city itself.

Interestingly, the average offer price per square meter of apartments in the municipalities of Czerwonak, Kórnik, and Mosina is over 3,000 PLN lower than in the capital of the region. This presents a great opportunity for prospective buyers to save considerably by considering purchases outside the city limits.

Nevertheless, the most unexpected findings relate to the prices of building plots. In Poznan, the average price per square meter was 584 PLN. However, it turns out that the most expensive building plots are not located in the city but in the municipalities of Dopiewo, Tarnowo Podgórne, and Czerwonak. It is worth noting that the price difference is significant, with an additional 151 PLN per square meter in Poznan compared to Dopiewo.

Irrespective of whether one is looking for an apartment or a plot of land for building a house, this compilation of property price data is incredibly valuable. Anyone considering a real estate purchase in the Poznan area should take these findings into account, as they provide the opportunity to find cheaper alternatives without compromising proximity to the regional capital.

However, it is crucial to remember that property prices are just one aspect to consider when making a decision. Factors such as access to infrastructure, transportation, and services are equally important. Therefore, before making a final decision, careful consideration of one’s priorities is essential.