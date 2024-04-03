Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Ile naprawdę kosztuje wykończenie mieszkania w Polsce?

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 3 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

Ceny mieszkań w Polsce podbijają kolejne szczyty, co sprawia, że zakup nowego lokalu to ogromny wydatek. Ale ile kosztuje faktycznie wykończenie mieszkania od zera? Według ekspertów, kwota ta jest poza zasięgiem wielu pracujących Polaków.

Nie ma wątpliwości, że urządzenie mieszkania jest kosztowne. Według ostatnich wyliczeń pośrednika w obrocie nieruchomościami, wykończenie trzypokojowego mieszkania o powierzchni 60m2 w stanie deweloperskim może wynieść nawet około 105 tysięcy złotych.

Podział kosztów jest następujący: wyposażenie łazienki to wydatek około 8 tysięcy złotych jedynie na meble, wanny, pralkę i inne rzeczy. Wyposażenie kuchni to kolejne 15 tysięcy złotych. Stół z krzesłami i telewizor to koszt w granicach 5 tysięcy złotych, podobnie jak szafa na wymiar. Łóżko wraz z materacem to dodatkowy wydatek około 3 tysięcy złotych. Dodatkowo trzeba uwzględnić koszt materiałów budowlanych, który wynosi około 10 tysięcy złotych, oraz robociznę, która może sięgnąć nawet 30 tysięcy złotych.

Warto zauważyć, że ceny mieszkań wciąż rosną. W ostatnim roku ceny nowych nieruchomości w Warszawie wzrosły o prawie 25 procent, czyli o 3,2 tysiąca złotych za metr kwadratowy. Podobnie wysokie wzrosty zanotowano w innych polskich miastach, takich jak Trójmiasto, Wrocław czy Kraków.

Zdaniem deweloperów, to nie koniec wzrostów cen. W ankiecie dla Narodowego Banku Polskiego reprezentanci branży przewidują, że w tym roku ceny nieruchomości wzrosną średnio o 11 procent.

Niemniej jednak, warto zaznaczyć, że w 2023 roku w Polsce oddano do użytkowania mniej mieszkań niż rok wcześniej. Spadła również liczba mieszkań, na których wydano pozwolenia budowlane, oraz liczba rozpoczętych budów.

Decydując się na zakup mieszkania, warto mieć świadomość, że oprócz samej ceny nieruchomości, konieczne będą także znaczne wydatki na wykończenie i urządzenie wnętrza.

The real estate industry in Poland is experiencing a surge in housing prices, making it increasingly difficult for many working Poles to afford a new home. However, the expenses don’t stop at the purchase itself. The cost of finishing and furnishing a new apartment from scratch can be a significant burden on homeowners. According to experts, this cost is beyond the reach of many working individuals in Poland.

Recent calculations by a real estate intermediary reveal that the finishing of a three-room apartment with an area of 60m2 in a developer’s state can amount to approximately 105,000 Polish złoty. These costs are broken down as follows: bathroom furnishings alone can reach around 8,000 złoty for furniture, bathtub, washing machine, and other items, while kitchen equipment can add up to an additional 15,000 złoty. Spending approximately 5,000 złoty on a dining table, chairs, and a television, as well as a custom-made wardrobe, is also necessary. The cost of a bed with a mattress adds around 3,000 złoty to the expenses. Additionally, around 10,000 złoty needs to be accounted for building materials, and labor costs can amount to as much as 30,000 złoty.

It is worth noting that housing prices continue to rise. In the past year, the prices of new properties in Warsaw increased by almost 25%. This equates to approximately 3,200 złoty per square meter. Similar increases have been observed in other Polish cities such as the Tricity area, Wrocław, and Kraków.

Developers believe that these price hikes are not over yet. In a survey conducted for the National Bank of Poland, industry representatives predict that property prices will rise by an average of 11% this year.

However, it is important to highlight that in 2023, fewer residential units were completed in Poland compared to the previous year. The number of building permits issued and the number of ongoing constructions have also declined.

When deciding to purchase a property, it is crucial to be aware that in addition to the actual price of the real estate, significant expenses will also be incurred for finishing and furnishing the interior.