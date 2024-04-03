Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Lokale użytkowe w budynkach mieszkalnych: Czy zwiększenie powierzchni jest rozwiązaniem?

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 3 kwietnia, 2024

Zasadnicze przepisy dotyczące minimalnej powierzchni lokali użytkowych w budynkach mieszkalnych nie mają zastosowania do budynków zamieszkania zbiorowego, takich jak hotele, motele, pensjonaty, domy wypoczynkowe, studenckie, zakonne, domy dziecka oraz budynki koszarowe. Również budynki jednorodzinne, które wydzielają lokal użytkowy, nie podlegają temu wymogowi – potwierdza nowelizacja rozporządzenia.

Inwestycja Platanowa Park, obejmująca mikrolokale o powierzchni 17,7 mkw., jest przykładem projektu realizowanego przez spółkę Magmillon w Regułach pod Warszawą. Firma posiada już prawomocne pozwolenie na budowę sześciu budynków, z których pierwszy jest już w trakcie realizacji. Zainteresowanie tym rodzajem inwestycji jest duże, a cena mikrolokali wynosi 224 tys. zł netto plus VAT, z dodatkowymi kosztami wykończenia wynoszącymi 45 tys. zł netto.

Według Kuby Karlińskiego, założyciela Magmillona, obecnie w Warszawie istnieje cztery do pięciu tego rodzaju inwestycji, a w innych miastach może być ich jedna lub dwie. Ogólnie w Polsce można spodziewać się od 20 do 30 takich inwestycji, bez uwzględnienia condohoteli. Najbardziej dotknięci zmianami będą klienci i indywidualni inwestorzy z mniejszym lub średnim portfelem, którzy posiadają kwotę do kilkuset tysięcy złotych. Wzrost cen nieruchomości spowoduje, że będą mieli bardziej ograniczone możliwości wyboru, a nawet mogą być wypychani z rynku nieruchomości.

Nie wszyscy są jednak przekonani, że narzucanie zwiększenia powierzchni lokali jest korzystne. Według Macieja Górskiego, ustanowienie ogólnego zakazu zabudowy jest podobne do próby powstrzymania niekontrolowanej suburbanizacji. Uważa, że narzędzia stosowane przez poprzedni rząd często nie były odpowiednie do celów, których chciał osiągnąć.

