Ważność świadectw energetycznych dla budynków mieszkalnych

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 3 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

Świadectwa charakterystyki energetycznej są obecnie powszechnie wymagane dla nowych budynków w Polsce od 2009 roku. Jednak od 1 kwietnia 2024 roku właściciele budynków mieszkalnych i domów jednorodzinnych, którzy chcą sprzedać swoją nieruchomość, muszą również posiadać to świadectwo. To nowe zobowiązanie wykracza poza obowiązek deweloperów, którzy wcześniej byli zobowiązani do dostarczania świadectw dla nowych budynków.

Ocena energetyczna budynku jest obliczana na podstawie zapotrzebowania na energię potrzebną do ogrzewania, wentylacji, przygotowania ciepłej wody, oświetlenia i klimatyzacji. To pozwala na oszacowanie kosztów użytkowania nieruchomości i zapewnia potencjalnym kupcom lub najemcom informacje o efektywności energetycznej danego budynku.

Właściciele starszych nieruchomości, którzy chcą sprzedać lub wynająć swój dom, również muszą zadbać o uzyskanie świadectwa energetycznego. Dotyczy to również właścicieli domów jednorodzinnych, którzy chcą wynająć swoje nieruchomości od 28 kwietnia 2023 roku. Jest to ważny krok w kierunku promowania bardziej ekologicznych i energooszczędnych budynków, które mają mniejszy wpływ na środowisko.

Uwzględniając te wymogi, warto zadbać o świadectwo energetyczne i uwzględnić koszty jego wykonania przy planowaniu sprzedaży lub wynajmu nieruchomości. Świadectwo energooszczędności to istotna informacja dla potencjalnych nabywców lub najemców, a także dla ochrony środowiska. Przedstawienie takiego świadectwa może przyciągnąć większą liczbę zainteresowanych, którzy są świadomi znaczenia oszczędności energii i dbałości o planetę.

The requirement for energy performance certificates is now widespread in Poland, with new buildings having been required to obtain them since 2009. However, starting from April 1, 2024, owners of residential buildings and single-family houses who wish to sell their property must also possess this certificate. This new obligation extends beyond developers, who previously were required to provide certificates for new buildings.

The energy performance assessment of a building is calculated based on the energy demand for heating, ventilation, hot water preparation, lighting, and air conditioning. This allows estimates of the operating costs of the property and provides potential buyers or tenants with information about the energy efficiency of a given building.

Owners of older properties who wish to sell or rent out their homes must also ensure they obtain an energy performance certificate. This also applies to owners of single-family houses who wish to rent out their properties from April 28, 2023. This is an important step towards promoting more environmentally friendly and energy-efficient buildings that have a smaller impact on the environment.

Considering these requirements, it is worth taking care of obtaining an energy performance certificate and factoring in the costs of its execution when planning to sell or rent a property. Energy efficiency certificates are important information for potential buyers or tenants, as well as for environmental protection. Presenting such a certificate can attract a larger number of interested parties who are aware of the importance of energy savings and taking care of the planet.

