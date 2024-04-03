Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Zalety zakupu mieszkania pod Warszawą

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 3 kwietnia, 2024

Cena mieszkań w Warszawie jest coraz bardziej odstraszająca dla wielu kupujących. Dlatego coraz więcej osób decyduje się na zakup nieruchomości w miejscowościach podmiejskich. Według danych zebranych w lutym 2024 roku, średnia cena metra kwadratowego mieszkania pod Warszawą wynosiła 10 367 zł, podczas gdy w stolicy przekroczyła 17 tys. zł.

Największą korzyścią zakupu mieszkania pod Warszawą jest oczywiście niższa cena. Za dwupokojowe mieszkanie w stolicy obecnie trzeba zapłacić ok. 767 tys. zł, podczas gdy w miejscowościach podmiejskich średnia cena wynosi 498 tys. zł. Oznacza to oszczędność ok. 270 tys. zł.

Inną zaletą jest większa dostępność mieszkań w lokalizacjach podmiejskich. W okolicach Warszawy deweloperzy mają obecnie w ofercie niespełna 3,5 tys. lokali, podczas gdy w samym mieście jest dostępnych ok. 11 tys. mieszkań. To oznacza, że wybór mieszkań podmiejskich jest wciąż niewielki na tle metropolii, ale i tak większy niż w innych miastach.

Obecnie liczba posiadanych mieszkań w przypadku miejscowości okalających Łódź wynosi około 400, podczas gdy w samej Łodzi jest dostępnych ponad 7,8 tys. lokali.

Podmiejskie lokalizacje mają jeszcze jedno atut – udział w ofercie mieszkań oraz liczba mieszkań stosunkowo tanich. Podmioty deweloperskie oferują ponad 700 mieszkań poniżej 9 tys. zł/m kw.

Dlatego decydując się na zakup mieszkania pod Warszawą, można zaoszczędzić znaczną sumę pieniędzy, cieszyć się większym wyborem nieruchomości oraz korzystać z atrakcyjnej lokalizacji blisko stolicy.

The real estate industry in suburban areas around Warsaw is experiencing a surge in popularity, mainly due to the increasingly unaffordable housing prices in the capital city. As of February 2024, the average price per square meter for an apartment outside Warsaw was 10,367 zł, while it exceeded 17,000 zł in the city itself.

One of the main advantages of buying a property in the suburbs is the significantly lower price. Currently, a two-room apartment in Warsaw costs around 767,000 zł, whereas the average price in suburban areas is 498,000 zł. This represents a saving of approximately 270,000 zł.

Another benefit is the greater availability of properties in suburban locations. Developers in the Warsaw vicinity currently have just under 3,500 units on offer, compared to approximately 11,000 apartments in the city. Although the selection of suburban properties is still relatively small compared to the metropolis, it is nonetheless larger than in other cities.

In contrast, the number of available properties in Łódź and its surrounding areas shows a different trend. Approximately 400 homes are available in the suburbs, while the city itself offers over 7,800 units.

Moreover, suburban locations have another advantage – a larger proportion of affordable housing options. Developers are offering over 700 apartments priced below 9,000 zł per square meter.

Therefore, opting to purchase a property in the suburban areas around Warsaw allows for significant cost savings, a wider selection of properties, and the benefit of an attractive location close to the capital.

