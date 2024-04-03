Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Zwolnienie z PCC na zakup pierwszego mieszkania: Czy miejsce, które nie nadaje się do zamieszkania, można uznać za pierwsze lokum?

Zakup domu lub mieszkania na rynku wtórnym może być zwolniony z podatku od czynności cywilnoprawnych (PCC), jeśli jest to nasza pierwsza nieruchomość. Jednak ta ulga nie obejmuje miejsc, które nie spełniają podstawowych warunków, aby w nich zamieszkać. Takie są wnioski z interpretacji skarbówki.

Zwolnienie z PCC na zakup pierwszej nieruchomości jest dostępne dla osób, które nabywają prawo własności lub spółdzielcze własnościowe prawo do lokalu mieszkalnego albo domu jednorodzinnego. Jeśli jest to nasza pierwsza nieruchomość, nie musimy płacić podatku od transakcji. Istnieje jednak wyjątek od tej zasady – jeśli w dniu transakcji lub wcześniej posiadalibyśmy połowę lub mniej nieruchomości otrzymanych w spadku, nadal możemy skorzystać z ulgi.

Ale czy można skorzystać z tego zwolnienia, jeśli posiadamy już nieruchomość, która nie jest mieszkalna? O to zapytała skarbówkę pewna kobieta, która od 20 lat jest współwłaścicielką gospodarstwa. Dostała je w darowiźnie, ale budynek znajdujący się na tym terenie w żadnym wypadku nie nadaje się do zamieszkania. Jest w bardzo złym stanie, brak w nim podstawowych udogodnień takich jak woda czy ogrzewanie, a pleśń i grzyb są wszędzie. Wyremontowanie budynku byłoby kosztowne i nieopłacalne.

Kobieta wraz z mężem planuje zakup domu jednorodzinnego jako ich nową nieruchomość. Argumentuje, że będzie to ich pierwsze lokum, ponieważ miejsce, którym obecnie są współwłaścicielami, nie nadaje się do zamieszkania. Jednak na podstawie interpretacji skarbówki okazuje się, że ulga związana z pierwszą nieruchomością nie dotyczy miejsc, które nie spełniają podstawowych wymagań mieszkalnych.

