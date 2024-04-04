Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Ceny mieszkań w Warszawie rosną, ale na Bielanach spowolnienie

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 4 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

Ceny mieszkań na rynku wtórnym w Warszawie wzrosły w ub.r. o 8 proc., osiągając średnią wartość 13,8 tys. zł za mkw. Największy wzrost, aż o 21 proc., odnotowano w przypadku mieszkań znajdujących się we Włochach, gdzie cena za mkw. wyniosła ponad 13,8 tys. zł. Z kolei najmniejszy wzrost, tylko 4 proc., zaobserwowano na Bielanach, gdzie ceny transakcyjne lokali przekroczyły 12,4 tys. zł za mkw.

Śródmieście pozostaje najdroższą dzielnicą Warszawy, gdzie mediana cen nowych lokali wynosi 38,4 tys. zł za mkw., a mieszkań z drugiej ręki ponad 18,8 tys. zł za mkw. Dużą ilość mieszkań na rynku wtórnym stanowią nieruchomości w starszych budynkach.

W Krakowie natomiast mediana cen transakcyjnych na rynku pierwotnym wynosi 14,5 tys. zł za mkw., co oznacza 14-procentowy wzrost w skali roku. W trzecim i czwartym kwartale ub.r. sprzedano 4,3 tys. mieszkań w ramach 50 nowych inwestycji lub ich etapów, co stanowi wzrost o 34 proc. w porównaniu z pierwszym półroczem. Najwięcej nowych mieszkań trafiło na rynek w drugiej połowie 2023 roku, głównie w dzielnicach Podgórze i Prądnik Biały, które rozwijają się dynamicznie pod względem mieszkalnictwa.

Najwyższe ceny za nowe lokale można znaleźć w Śródmieściu, gdzie mediana wynosi ponad 19,3 tys. zł za mkw. (10-procentowy wzrost roczny). Natomiast na Podgórzu ceny nowych mieszkań wzrosły o 19 proc., osiągając medianę niemal 13,9 tys. zł za mkw.

W przypadku mieszkań używanych, ceny transakcyjne również wzrosły. Mediana wyniosła prawie 12 tys. zł za mkw., co oznacza roczny wzrost o 11 proc. Największe podwyżki odnotowano w Nowej Hucie, gdzie ceny zwiększyły się o 14 proc., osiągając niemal 10,9 tys. zł za mkw. Podobnie jak na rynku pierwotnym, najdroższe mieszkania znajdują się w Śródmieściu, gdzie mediana przekroczyła pod koniec ub.r. 13,5 tys. zł za mkw. (wzrost o 9 proc.).

W Wrocławiu na rynku pierwotnym ceny nowych lokali wyniosły średnio prawie 13 tys. zł za mkw. W ciągu ostatniego roku ceny wzrosły o 12 proc. Jednakże, na rynku wtórnym w Warszawie i Krakowie widoczne jest spowolnienie wzrostu cen, co może być efektem ograniczonej dostępności ofert na tym rynku.

