Działka w centrum Radomska znalazła nowego właściciela

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 4 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

Działka położona w centrum Radomska, na której znajduje się kompleks budynków tzw. starego szpitala, wreszcie została sprzedana. Po wielu nieudanych przetargach na sprzedaż nieruchomości, firma Belzacka PT Development Sp. z o. o. Sp. komandytowa z Piotrkowa Trybunalskiego przejęła ten teren.

Nabywca zdecydował się zapłacić kwotę 1.010.000 złotych, przekraczającą minimalną cenę wywoławczą, która wynosiła 1.000.000 złotych. Działka o łącznej powierzchni 0,4151 hektara posiada kompletną infrastrukturę techniczną, w tym dostęp do sieci energetycznej, wodociągowej, kanalizacji sanitarnej i gazowej.

Na terenie nieruchomości znajduje się osiem budynków, z których każdy posiada zgodę na rozbiórkę. Istotne jest również to, że działka nie jest objęta miejscowym planem zagospodarowania przestrzennego, jednak posiada decyzję o warunkach zabudowy. Zgodnie z tą decyzją, na terenie działki można zbudować dwa budynki mieszkalne wielorodzinne oraz budynek biurowo-handlowo-usługowy.

Ta sprzedaż działki w centrum Radomska otwiera nowe możliwości rozwoju tego obszaru. Nowy właściciel będzie mógł zrealizować swoje plany związane z budową nowych budynków i zagospodarowaniem terenu. Oczekuje się, że to przyciągnie inwestorów i przyczyni się do ożywienia lokalnego rynku nieruchomości.

To ważne wydarzenie dla miasta Radomsko, które otwiera nowy rozdział w rozwoju tego miejsca. Działka w centrum miasta, właśnie zyskała nowego właściciela, który ma szansę stworzyć nowoczesny kompleks budynków, dostosowany do współczesnych potrzeb mieszkańców i przedsiębiorców.

