Modernizowanie starych magazynów przynosi oszczędności dla inwestorów i korzyści dla najemców

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 4 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

Inwestycja funduszu Peakside Capital Advisors i Partners Group w stare magazyny w Raszynie i Piasecznie przynosi wymierne efekty. Modernizacja tych nieruchomości przyczyniła się do wzrostu opłat najmu o średnio 20% oraz zmniejszenia poziomu pustostanów z 18% do zaledwie 2%. Dodatkowo, dochód operacyjny netto wzrósł o ponad 40%. Michał Nawrot, dyrektor ds. inwestycji w Peakside Capital Advisors w Europie Środkowo-Wschodniej, podkreśla korzyści jakie przyniosła modernizacja i wzrost czynszów.

Według firmy doradczej Axi Immo, średnie czynsze w magazynach miejskich wzrosły od początku 2022 do końca 2023 roku. Dolna granica przeciętnej podwyżki wynosi 15%. Również zmiany w parkach Logistics Point Raszyn i Logistics Point Piaseczno przyniosły oszczędności w energii, które wynoszą 220 MWh rocznie. Obiekty te uzyskały certyfikaty „BREEAM in-use” na poziomie „very good”. Dodatkowo, w parkach zwiększono bezpieczeństwo przeciwpożarowe, poprawiono komunikację pieszą, odświeżono wnętrza i stworzono zieloną strefę do odpoczynku.

Peakside planuje dalszą modernizację swoich obiektów, w tym parku Targówek, który składa się głównie z budynków powstałych w latach 60. i 70. Inwestor ma zamiar wyburzyć te budynki i zastąpić je nowoczesnymi obiektami logistycznymi. Łączna powierzchnia magazynowa na Targówku ma wynieść 100 tys. m². Budowa pierwszego budynku została już zakończona, a kolejne mają ruszyć w drugim kwartale.

Strategia modernizacji starych magazynów i wprowadzenia zasad ESG oraz certyfikacji prośrodowiskowej okazuje się opłacalna zarówno dla inwestorów, jak i dla najemców. Obiekty klasy B mogą po podniesieniu standardu i uzyskaniu certyfikatów konkurować z nowoczesnymi budynkami klasy A. Oszczędności wynikające z modernizacji, takie jak zmniejszenie kosztów energii czy wody, są przez najemców doceniane bardziej niż międzynarodowe certyfikaty.

The investment made by Peakside Capital Advisors and Partners Group in old warehouses in Raszyn and Piaseczno is proving to be fruitful. The modernization of these properties has led to an average rental fee increase of 20% and a reduction in vacancy rates from 18% to just 2%. Additionally, the net operating income has increased by over 40%. Michał Nawrot, the investment director at Peakside Capital Advisors in Central and Eastern Europe, emphasizes the benefits brought about by the modernization and rental growth.

According to the advisory firm Axi Immo, average rents in urban warehouses have been increasing from the beginning of 2022 to the end of 2023. The minimum increase in the average rental fees is 15%. Furthermore, the changes made in Logistics Point Raszyn and Logistics Point Piaseczno have resulted in energy savings of 220 MWh per year. These facilities have obtained „BREEAM in-use” certificates at the „very good” level. Additionally, safety measures against fire have been enhanced, pedestrian communication has been improved, interiors have been refreshed, and a green relaxation zone has been created in these parks.

Peakside plans to continue the modernization of its properties, including the Targówek park, which mainly consists of buildings from the 1960s and 1970s. The investor intends to demolish these buildings and replace them with modern logistics facilities. The total warehouse area in Targówek is expected to reach 100,000 m². The construction of the first building has already been completed, and construction on the next buildings is set to begin in the second quarter.

The strategy of modernizing old warehouses and implementing ESG principles and environmental certification proves to be profitable for both investors and tenants. Class B properties, after raising their standards and obtaining certifications, can compete with modern class A buildings. The savings resulting from the modernization, such as reduced energy and water costs, are more appreciated by tenants than international certifications.

