Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Nowoczesne mieszkania z usługami i restauracjami na Starym Rynku

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 4 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

Spółka AP Marchewka Investment, należąca do znanego miliardera Pawła Marchewki, planuje budowę luksusowego apartamentowca na terenie Starego Rynku w Poznaniu. Inwestycja ma być innowacyjnym kompleksem mieszkalnym, oferującym wysoki standard życia dla swoich mieszkańców.

Projekt zakłada bliską współpracę z lokalną marką VOX, która od lat specjalizuje się w wykończeniach i aranżacjach wnętrz. Dzięki temu mieszkania będą urządzone zgodnie z najnowszymi trendami i oczekiwaniami właścicieli.

Apartamentowiec będzie również oferował szereg usług i udogodnień, takich jak restauracje, centrum fitness, spa czy plac zabaw dla dzieci. Wszystko to ma zapewnić mieszkańcom komfort i wygodę na najwyższym poziomie.

Lokalizacja inwestycji jest niezwykle atrakcyjna, znajduje się zaledwie kilkadziesiąt metrów od odnowionego Starego Rynku. Mieszkańcy będą mieli łatwy dostęp do licznych sklepów, restauracji, kawiarni i innych punktów usługowych w samym sercu Poznania.

AP Marchewka Investment, mając na uwadze rosnące zapotrzebowanie na nowoczesne apartamenty, stawia na innowacyjne rozwiązania i wysoką jakość wykonania. Inwestycja ta stanowi kolejny krok w rozwoju firmy, która obecnie działa również na rynku hotelarskim.

Nowoczesne mieszkania z usługami i restauracjami na Starym Rynku w Poznaniu to odpowiedź na rosnące potrzeby klientów poszukujących komfortowego i prestiżowego miejsca do zamieszkania. Projekt ten ma szansę stać się nową perełką architektury w sercu miasta.

The luxury apartment building planned by AP Marchewka Investment in Poznan’s Stary Rynek area is set to be an innovative residential complex offering a high standard of living for its residents. The project involves close collaboration with local brand VOX, which specializes in interior finishes and design. This partnership ensures that the apartments will be furnished in accordance with the latest trends and the expectations of the owners.

In addition to the luxurious apartments, the building will also offer a range of services and amenities such as restaurants, a fitness center, spa, and a children’s playground. All of these facilities are aimed at providing the residents with comfort and convenience at the highest level.

The location of the investment is highly attractive, being just a few dozen meters away from the renovated Stary Rynek. Residents will have easy access to numerous shops, restaurants, cafes, and other service points in the heart of Poznan.

AP Marchewka Investment recognizes the growing demand for modern apartments and is committed to innovative solutions and high-quality execution. This investment is another step in the company’s development, as it also operates in the hospitality market.

The modern apartments with services and restaurants in Stary Rynek, Poznan, are a response to the increasing needs of customers looking for a comfortable and prestigious place to live. This project has the potential to become a new architectural gem in the heart of the city.

For more information about the real estate industry and market forecasts, you can visit the following links:

1. Realtor.com

2. National Association of Realtors

3. Zillow

4. Luxury Portfolio International

These websites provide insights on current trends, market forecasts, and issues related to the real estate industry, which can further enhance your understanding of the topic.