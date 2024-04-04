Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Odwołanie postępowania w sprawie rozbiórki cegielni w Somoninie i kontrowersje wokół przenosin przeładowni odpadów

4 kwietnia, 2024

Zaginięcie cegielni w Somoninie i kontrowersje wokół nowej lokacji przeładowni odpadów

Rozbiórka nielegalnej cegielni w Somoninie i plany przeniesienia przeładowni odpadów na tę nieruchomość wciąż budzą kontrowersje. Powiatowy Inspektor Nadzoru Budowlanego (PINB) zdecydował właśnie o odwołaniu postępowania w sprawie rozbiórki, co spotkało się z oburzeniem mieszkańców. Jednocześnie samorząd gminy Somonino ogłosił, że odmowna decyzja środowiskowa dla przenosin zakończyła temat. Mimo to, mieszkańcy twierdzą, że decyzja ta nie jest wystarczająca i domagają się przyjęcia aneksu planu zagospodarowania tego terenu przez radę gminy.

Cegielnia w Somoninie została zburzona pomimo starań konserwatora zabytków, policji i urzędników. Postępowanie w tej sprawie wszczęła prokuratura, konserwator zabytków oraz PINB, który teraz odwołał postępowanie, argumentując to faktem fizycznego zburzenia obiektu.

Decyzja PINB spotkała się z protestami mieszkańców, którzy nie zgadzają się z takim rozwojem wydarzeń. Zapowiedzieli, że dopiero po uchwaleniu aneksu do planu zagospodarowania przestrzennego przez radę gminy uzna temat za zakończony. Mieszkańcy argumentują, że przeniesienie przeładowni odpadów na tę nieruchomość stwarza zagrożenie środowiskowe oraz nie jest zgodne z planem zagospodarowania przestrzennego.

Obecna baza transportowo-przeładunkowa działająca na terenie całego powiatu kartuskiego ma być przeniesiona na nowy, większy teren. Jednak samorząd gminy Somonino wydał decyzję odmowną dotyczącą przenosin, argumentując, że planowane zmiany są niezgodne z planem zagospodarowania przestrzennego i niosą ze sobą ryzyko dla środowiska. Mieszkańcy jednak uważają, że nowa baza, mimo zmienionej nazwy, jest faktycznie nowym, większym zakładem.

Wójt gminy Marian Kowalewski ogłosił na Facebooku, że sprawa przenosin bazy transportowo-przeładunkowej jest definitywnie zakończona. Jednak mieszkańcy tracą wiarę w swojego włodarza i uważają, że temat ten nadal jest otwarty do czasu, gdy rada gminy zaakceptuje aneks planu zagospodarowania przestrzennego. Aktualnie obowiązuje stary plan, który umożliwia właścicielowi wystąpienie o decyzję środowiskową pod inną nazwą.

Czy sprawa przenosin bazy transportowo-przeładunkowej rzeczywiście dobiegła końca? Mieszkańcy Somonina wciąż mają pewne obawy i oczekują podjęcia konkretnych działań przez władze gminy. Czekamy na dalszy rozwój sytuacji.

