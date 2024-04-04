Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Rozwój rynku nieruchomości w Polsce: Nowa era SINN-y

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 4 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

Ministerstwo Rozwoju i Technologii ogłosiło wstępne założenia dotyczące nowej ustawy, która ma wprowadzić SINN-y, czyli spółki inwestujące w najem nieruchomości. To nowa inicjatywa, która ma wesprzeć rozwój rynku nieruchomości na wynajem, szczególnie dla drobnych inwestorów, którzy nie są w stanie kupić własnej nieruchomości.

Według Ministerstwa, SINN-y mogą znacznie zwiększyć potencjał budowy nieruchomości na wynajem, poprzez angażowanie kapitału drobnych inwestorów. Propozycje Ministerstwa obejmują szerokie spektrum rynku nieruchomości, włączając w to segment mieszkaniowy.

Główne punkty propozycji Ministerstwa to:

– SINN-y będą działały jako spółki akcyjne pod polskim prawem, z kapitałem zakładowym wynoszącym 100 mln złotych.

– Obowiązek podatkowy zostanie wprowadzony na poziomie spółki, przy stawce 10 proc., która będzie płacona przez spółkę w momencie wypłaty dywidendy. Dywidenda ta będzie wolna od opodatkowania dla udziałowców.

– SINN-y będą miały możliwość kredytowania na poziomie 50 proc. (wskaźnik LtV), czyli będą mogły zaciągnąć zadłużenie do 50 proc. wartości swoich aktywów.

– SINN-y będą inwestowały wyłącznie w aktywa, które przynoszą dochód.

– Przychody spółki, pomniejszone o wszystkie koszty prowadzenia działalności (z wyłączeniem amortyzacji), będą brane pod uwagę przy wyliczaniu wyniku finansowego, który będzie podstawą do ustalenia dywidendy.

Inicjatywa SINN-y spotkała się z pozytywnym przyjęciem podczas dyskusji na temat projektu. Według uczestników, obecny czas jest szczególnie korzystny dla wprowadzenia REIT-ów w Polsce. Podkreślono również, że doświadczenia międzynarodowe będą miały istotny wpływ na rozwój tej inicjatywy.

Obecnie trwają rozmowy mające na celu wypracowanie najbardziej optymalnych rozwiązań. Wprowadzenie SINN-y stanowić może nową erę na rynku nieruchomości w Polsce, otwierając drzwi do inwestycji dla szerokiej grupy inwestorów.

The introduction of SINN-y, or real estate investment companies, in Poland aims to support the development of the rental property market, particularly for small investors who may not have the means to purchase their own properties. This new initiative, announced by the Ministry of Development and Technology, could significantly increase the potential for rental property construction by engaging the capital of small investors.

The proposal put forth by the Ministry includes a wide range of real estate market segments, including the residential sector. The main points of the proposal are as follows:

1. SINN-y will operate as joint-stock companies under Polish law, with a share capital of 100 million Polish złoty.

2. The tax obligation will be introduced at the company level, at a rate of 10%, which will be paid by the company at the time of dividend payment. The dividends received by shareholders will be tax-free.

3. SINN-y will have the ability to borrow up to 50% of their asset value (LtV ratio), allowing them to secure financing for their investments.

4. SINN-y will exclusively invest in income-generating assets.

5. The company’s revenues, net of all operating costs (excluding depreciation), will be taken into account when calculating the financial result, which will determine the dividend amount.

The SINN-y initiative has received positive feedback during discussions on the project. Participants highlighted that the current time is particularly favorable for the introduction of REITs in Poland. It was also emphasized that international experiences will have a significant impact on the development of this initiative.

Negotiations are currently underway to find the optimal solutions for implementing SINN-y. The introduction of SINN-y could signify a new era in the Polish real estate market, opening doors for a broad group of investors.

For more information on the real estate market and related forecasts, you can visit REIT.com. This website provides industry insights, market trends, and news related to real estate investment trusts (REITs) globally.

