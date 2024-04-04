Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Wzrost cen mieszkań w Polsce: Małopolska na czele

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 4 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

Ceny mieszkań w Polsce w czwartym kwartale 2023 roku wzrosły o średnio 6,3 proc. w porównaniu do poprzedniego kwartału, co oznacza dwa razy większy wzrost niż na rynku wtórnym – wynika z badania Głównego Urzędu Statystycznego. Niektóre województwa jednak odbiegły od tego podwyżkowego trendu.

W poprzednich analizach dane dotyczyły głównie stolic województw i największych rynków, ale teraz GUS opublikował dane dotyczące całych województw. Okazało się, że liderem wzrostów jest województwo małopolskie, gdzie średnia cena transakcyjna wzrosła o 7,9 proc. To drugi kwartał z rzędu z tak dużym wzrostem, podczas gdy na początku roku mówiono o podwyżkach nieprzekraczających 1 proc.

W zachodniopomorskim natomiast odnotowano obniżkę o 0,4 proc. w porównaniu do poprzedniego kwartału. To jedyne województwo, w którym ceny mieszkań spadły.

Dane Bankier.pl pokazują, że w czwartym kwartale 2023 roku ceny wzrosły zwłaszcza dla najpopularniejszych metraży, ale także dla większych mieszkań powyżej 60 metrów.

Warto zauważyć, że trendy cenowe w różnych województwach różnią się znacznie. W Małopolsce, gdzie ceny mieszkań rosną najszybciej, warto zastanowić się nad inwestycjami na rynku nieruchomości. W zachodniopomorskim natomiast sytuacja wygląda nieco inaczej, co może stworzyć okazję dla potencjalnych mieszkańców tego regionu.

Wniosek z raportu GUS jest jasny – ceny mieszkań w Polsce nadal rosną, a niektóre województwa wybijają się z podwyżkowego trendu. Warto być świadomym tych zmian i dostosować swoje strategie inwestycyjne odpowiednio do sytuacji na lokalnym rynku nieruchomości.

The real estate industry in Poland has experienced an average price increase of 6.3% in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the previous quarter, according to a study by the Central Statistical Office. This signifies a twice as high growth rate compared to the secondary market. However, some provinces have deviated from this upward trend.

Previous analyses mainly focused on the provincial capitals and major markets, but now the Central Statistical Office has released data on entire provinces. It was revealed that the leader in price growth is the Małopolskie province, where the average transaction price increased by 7.9%. This is the second consecutive quarter with such a significant growth, whereas earlier in the year, increases were reported to be below 1%.

On the other hand, the Zachodniopomorskie province saw a decrease of 0.4% compared to the previous quarter, making it the only province where housing prices declined.

Data from Bankier.pl shows that in the fourth quarter of 2023, prices increased particularly for the most popular sizes of apartments, as well as for larger apartments above 60 square meters.

It is worth noting that price trends differ significantly among different provinces. In Małopolskie, where housing prices are growing the fastest, it may be worthwhile to consider real estate investments. On the other hand, the situation in Zachodniopomorskie looks somewhat different, which could present an opportunity for potential residents of this region.

The conclusion from the Central Statistical Office’s report is clear – housing prices in Poland are still rising, and some provinces are standing out from the upward trend. It is important to be aware of these changes and adjust investment strategies accordingly to the local real estate market conditions.