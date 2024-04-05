Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

K-Flex rozszerza swoją obecność w Uniejowie dzięki nowej inwestycji Panattoni

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 5 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

K-Flex, a leading manufacturer of flexible insulation and acoustic materials, will have a new production and warehouse building in the Uniejów complex. This new investment, scheduled to be completed in June, will be the company’s seventh project in the area and will have an area of 20,000 square meters.

The Uniejów complex is strategic for K-Flex as it enables them to serve customers worldwide, including in Chile and Australia. The company’s growth and development have resulted in a greater demand for industrial space, which is why Panattoni has started construction on another building. The new facility will have an industrial area of 19,570 square meters and an office area of 335 square meters.

The new building is a response to K-Flex’s growing production of its range of products, which has made the company a leader in rubber and polyethylene insulation in Europe. The company is also expanding its production of aluminum tapes and plans to enter the underfloor heating market.

The future building will be environmentally certified with BREEAM Excellent level. It will also be prepared for the installation of photovoltaic panels, with green areas planned around the office and social building. Additionally, a bus bay will provide transportation for employees. The hall will be equipped with LNG infrastructure, enabling energy cost reduction.

Details regarding the investment costs have not been disclosed by the company. However, Marek Foryński, the managing director at Panattoni BTS, emphasized that the cooperation between Panattoni and K-Flex has been ongoing for 10 years and has produced significant results, including the delivery of 120,000 square meters of space, the construction of 7 buildings, and the development of production and logistics.

Industry and Market Forecasts: The global market for flexible insulation materials is expected to grow steadily in the coming years. Factors such as increasing demand for energy-efficient buildings, strict building codes and regulations, and the need for thermal and acoustic insulation drive the growth of this market. According to a report by MarketsandMarkets, the market for insulation materials is projected to reach $93.09 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2024. This presents significant opportunities for companies like K-Flex operating in this industry.

Issues Related to the Industry: The insulation industry faces a number of challenges and issues, including increasing environmental concerns and regulations. As sustainability becomes a key focus for industries worldwide, there is a growing demand for eco-friendly and energy-efficient solutions. Insulation materials that are both effective and environmentally friendly are in high demand. In addition, the industry needs to continuously innovate and develop new materials and technologies to meet evolving building standards and customer expectations.

For more information on the insulation industry and market forecasts, you can visit Markets and Markets and North American Insulation Manufacturers Association (NAIMA).