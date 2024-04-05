Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Mieszkania w Warszawie i innych miastach drożeją w tempie rekordowym

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 5 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

Ceny mieszkań na rynku wtórnym w Warszawie osiągnęły nowe rekordy, przekraczając po raz pierwszy barierę 20 tys. zł/mkw., według danych Otodom Analytics. To oznacza wzrost o 3,4 proc. w porównaniu do stycznia i aż o 32,4 proc. w porównaniu do roku poprzedniego. Sprzedający w stolicy oczekiwali średnio o ponad 4,9 tys. zł/mkw. więcej niż przed rokiem.

Podobnie wysokie stawki notuje też Kraków, drugie najdroższe polskie miasto. W lutym 2024 r. za kawalerki z drugiej ręki oczekiwano przeciętnie 17 448 zł/mkw., co oznacza wzrost o 31,3 proc. w porównaniu do roku wcześniej. Wzrost cen kawalerek odnotowano również w Gdańsku, Wrocławiu i Poznaniu, gdzie wyniósł on ponad 20 proc. w ciągu roku.

Co ciekawe, deweloperzy również zwiększyli średnie oczekiwania cenowe dla nowych kawalerek, chociaż nieco wolniej niż rok wcześniej. W Krakowie średnia cena ofertowa wynosiła już ponad 17 tys. zł/mkw., a w Warszawie blisko 18,5 tys. zł/mkw. Szczecin i Łódź wypadły na tle innych miast stosunkowo stabilnie, z niewielkim wzrostem cen.

Silny wzrost cen mieszkań jest wynikiem dużej liczby zainteresowanych nabywców, którzy skorzystali z programu „Bezpieczny kredyt 2 proc.” oraz zmiany struktury oferty na rynku, która skupia się na droższych mieszkań. To jednak utrudnia dostęp do tańszych mieszkań i w konsekwencji podnosi średnią cenę na rynku.

Należy jednak zachować ostrożność przy analizowaniu danych notarialnych, które wskazują na niższe kwoty transakcyjne. Mimo to, w czwartym kwartale 2023 r. ceny notowane w największych miastach osiągały kolejne rekordy, przekraczając średnio 15 tys. zł/mkw. dla najmniejszych mieszkań w Warszawie.

To świadczy o tym, że rynek nieruchomości nadal rośnie i stanowi wyzwanie dla potencjalnych nabywców, którzy muszą brać pod uwagę coraz wyższe ceny.

The real estate industry in Poland has seen a significant increase in apartment prices on the secondary market in recent years. According to data from Otodom Analytics, prices in Warsaw have reached new highs, surpassing the threshold of 20,000 PLN per square meter for the first time. This represents a 3.4% increase compared to January and a substantial 32.4% increase compared to the previous year. Sellers in the capital city are now expecting an average of over 4,900 PLN per square meter more than they did a year ago.

Similarly, Kraków, the second most expensive city in Poland, has also experienced high prices. In February 2024, the average price for second-hand studio apartments was 17,448 PLN per square meter, reflecting a 31.3% increase compared to the previous year. Price increases for studio apartments have also been observed in Gdańsk, Wrocław, and Poznań, with growth rates exceeding 20% over the course of a year.

Interestingly, developers have also raised their average price expectations for new studio apartments, although at a slightly slower pace than the previous year. In Kraków, the average offer price has already exceeded 17,000 PLN per square meter, and in Warsaw, it is close to 18,500 PLN per square meter. Szczecin and Łódź, on the other hand, have seen relatively stable prices with only a slight increase.

The strong price growth in the housing market can be attributed to the high number of interested buyers taking advantage of the „Safe 2% Mortgage” program, as well as the changing structure of the market, which focuses more on expensive apartments. However, this makes it more difficult for buyers to access cheaper housing options and consequently drives up the average price in the market.

It is important to exercise caution when analyzing notarial data, as they often indicate lower transaction amounts. Nevertheless, in the fourth quarter of 2023, prices in the major cities reached new records, averaging over 15,000 PLN per square meter for the smallest apartments in Warsaw.

These trends indicate that the real estate market in Poland continues to grow and poses a challenge for potential buyers who must consider the increasingly higher prices. For more information on the current state of the real estate market in Poland, you can visit Otodom, a leading online real estate platform offering listings and market insights.