Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Nieruchomości w Bełchatowie na sprzedaż: Odkrywamy różnorodność opcji

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 5 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

Urząd Miasta w Bełchatowie opublikował listę nieruchomości dostępnych do sprzedaży. Liczne działki o różnym przeznaczeniu są dostępne dla zainteresowanych, niezależnie od tego, czy planują założyć usługi, mieszkać, czy też zamierzą zainwestować w garaże. Poznajmy szeroką gamę dostępnych opcji, a także ceny, jakie trzeba za nie zapłacić.

Na liście znajduje się wiele różnorodnych działek zgodnych z planem zagospodarowania przestrzennego. Różnią się one nie tylko przeznaczeniem, ale także cenami. Obecnie, na sprzedaż, dostępne są tereny o wartości od niespełna 6 tysięcy złotych do prawie 200 tysięcy złotych.

Pierwszą na liście jest działka położona przy ulicy Kwiatkowskiego. Posiada ona powierzchnię ponad 0,3 ha i jest opisana jako teren dla usług lub produkcji. Cena tej działki wynosi ponad 195 tysięcy złotych, co czyni ją najdroższą na liście.

Kolejna oferta dotyczy działki w Rząsawie w gminie Bełchatów. Plan zagospodarowania przestrzennego określa tę działkę jako teren zabudowy zagrodowej. Jest ona dodatkowo przeznaczona na zabudowę jednorodzinną i usługową. Na działce znajduje się część budynku mieszkalnego oraz indywidualny zbiornik na nieczystości. Cena tej nieruchomości wynosi ponad 25,5 tysiąca złotych, a jej powierzchnia wynosi 0,0605 ha.

Trzecią ofertą na liście jest działka przy ulicy Myśliwskiej w Bełchatowie. Posiada ona powierzchnię 0,0734 ha i zgodnie z planem zagospodarowania przestrzennego jest przeznaczona na budowę jednorodzinną z możliwością prowadzenia działalności usługowej. Na północnej części tej działki znajduje się słup telekomunikacyjny. Cena tej nieruchomości wynosi ponad 92 tysiące złotych.

Władze miasta planują również sprzedaż ośmiu prawie identycznych nieruchomości usytuowanych przy ulicy Goetla. Wszystkie działki mają powierzchnię 0,0021 ha, a kosztuje je blisko 6 tysięcy złotych za sztukę. Działki te są opisane jako tereny usługowe oraz zespoły garaży.

Osoby, które mają prawo pierwokupu tych nieruchomości, mogą składać wnioski o ich nabycie w wydziale geodezji i gospodarki przestrzennej bełchatowskiego magistratu do 2 maja.

The real estate industry in Bełchatów is currently experiencing a surge in available properties for sale. The city authorities have recently published a list of properties that are up for sale, catering to various needs and interests. These properties include plots of land with different purposes, such as residential, commercial, or investment opportunities. Interested individuals have a wide range of options to choose from, each with its own price tag.

The properties listed for sale are in accordance with the city’s spatial development plan, ensuring that they meet the required regulations. Not only do these properties differ in terms of their purpose, but they also vary in price. Currently, the available properties range in value from just under 6,000 to nearly 200,000 Polish złoty.

One example from the list is a plot of land located on Kwiatkowskiego Street. Spanning over 0.3 hectares, this property is designated for commercial or production purposes. It carries a price tag of over 195,000 złoty, making it the most expensive option on the list.

Another option is a plot of land in Rząsawa, within the Bełchatów municipality. According to the spatial development plan, this plot is designated for farmhouse construction. It is also permitted for residential and commercial use. The property includes a part of a residential building and an individual waste tank. The price for this property is over 25,500 złoty, with an area of 0.0605 hectares.

The third offering on the list is a plot of land on Myśliwska Street in Bełchatów. With an area of 0.0734 hectares, this property is designated for single-family housing with the possibility of conducting business activities. There is a telecommunications pole located in the northern part of the plot. The price for this property exceeds 92,000 złoty.

Additionally, the city authorities are planning to sell eight nearly identical properties located on Goetla Street. Each plot has an area of 0.0021 hectares and is priced at approximately 6,000 złoty per piece. These properties are described as commercial areas or garage complexes.

Individuals who hold the right of first refusal for these properties have the opportunity to submit applications for purchase at the Department of Geodesy and Spatial Management of the Bełchatów City Hall until May 2nd.

Overall, the real estate market in Bełchatów is offering a variety of options for interested buyers, ranging from affordable properties to more expensive investments. It is an opportune time for individuals looking to establish businesses, reside in the area, or make sound real estate investments.

For more information, please visit the official website of Urząd Miasta w Bełchatowie: belchatow.pl